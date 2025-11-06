Eddid USA Approved as NYSE Underwriting Member

Strengthening US Capital Markets Position with Comprehensive Listing Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its earlier approval as a Nasdaq underwriting member, Eddid USA, a subsidiary of Eddid Financial ("the Group"), has secured limited underwriting membership for both the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and NYSE American. Eddid USA will provide end-to-end professional services for companies pursuing US listings, from initial planning through successful listing completion, further expanding Eddid Financial's presence in US capital markets.

Offering Diversified Listing Options

As the world's largest stock exchange, the NYSE leads globally in total market capitalization of listed companies, while NYSE American provides an ideal listing platform for small and mid-cap growth companies. With underwriting membership at both exchanges, Eddid Financial can now offer more diversified listing options and comprehensive capital market services for corporate clients at different development stages and scales, strengthening the Group's strategic positioning in North America.

Cross-Border, Cross-Market, Cross-Blockchain Capital Market Services

Eddid Financial has significantly expanded its investment banking business in recent years, successfully guiding companies from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas to list on Nasdaq, NYSE, and HKEX. Beyond traditional capital market services such as IPOs and M&A, the team is actively developing the digital finance sector, offering digital asset services including tokenized real-world assets (RWA) issuance, establishing a "Traditional + Digital Finance" model. With the gradual expansion of its global license portfolio and teams worldwide, Eddid Financial has established a comprehensive international network, with services and products covering over 30 countries and regions across six continents. The company will provide enterprises with comprehensive and innovative one-stop capital market solutions, creating greater value for clients.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Learn more: www.eddid.com.hk

About Eddid Securities USA Inc.

Eddid Securities USA Inc. ("Eddid USA") is the U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary of Eddid Financial Holdings Limited. Eddid USA is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") and is a member of FINRA, NFA, SIPC, and NQX. Eddid USA offers investment banking services and products and online self-directed retail brokerage account services in accordance with U.S. securities laws. Eddid USA is not registered in any other jurisdiction. Learn more: www.eddidusa.com

