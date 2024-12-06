Eddid Financial Establishes 10th Anniversary Scholarships with HKUST, CityU, and PolyU

Nurturing local financial industry leaders

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Eddid Financial (the "Group") has partnered with three prestigious universities in Hong Kong—the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ("HKUST"), City University of Hong Kong ("CityU"), and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University ("PolyU")—to establish the "Eddid Financial 10th Anniversary Scholarship" for the 2024/25 academic year. This scholarship honors outstanding undergraduate students from business schools who excel in academics or social service, fostering the next generation of leaders in the finance sector. This marks the Group's second consecutive year of collaboration with these three universities.

HKUST has ranked among the top 50 universities globally in the latest QS World University Rankings 2025. As a leading international research university, HKUST is renowned for its exceptional research capabilities and innovative spirit, consistently striving to develop technology and business leaders with a global perspective. Both PolyU and CityU are recognized among the world's top 100 universities, known for their applied technology and diverse educational models, and are acclaimed for cultivating students' professional competencies.

Eddid Financial will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025. Since its establishment, the Group has not only expanded its diverse financial services and global footprint but has also actively fulfilled its social responsibilities. The Group places particular emphasis on nurturing young talent by collaborating with numerous top institutions both locally and internationally to initiate various research projects, scholarship and bursary programs, and internship programs. The establishment of the "Eddid Financial 10th Anniversary Scholarship" continues the Group's commitment to supporting local talent development.

Dr. Jerry Tse, CEO of Eddid Financial, stated: "We are honored to continue our collaboration with HKUST, CityU, and PolyU. We believe that supporting young generation can drive societal development and propel progress forward. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary next year, we will continue to give back to society and collaborate with more institutions and organizations both locally and abroad."

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and other latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and virtual assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions.

Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered broker dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States.

