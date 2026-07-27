Eddid Financial, SageRock Capital, and ArtWise Sign MOU to Drive Art Tokenisation and Blockchain Finance in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial, a leading fintech-driven financial services group; SageRock Capital, which integrates traditional finance with blockchain financial innovation; and ArtWise, a specialist in the art collection industry, jointly announced that the three parties have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The parties have established a strategic partnership focusing on art tokenisation and blockchain finance, joining hands to help build Hong Kong into an international hub for art collection and blockchain financial innovation.

Harnessing Tripartite Expertise to Drive Art Tokenisation

This collaboration combines the respective expertise of the three parties across investment architecture, compliant financial services, and the art sector. SageRock Capital focuses on investment structuring and asset allocation; Eddid Securities and Futures, a subsidiary of the Eddid Financial, leverages its core strengths in Hong Kong's capital markets and compliant financial services; and ArtWise contributes its deep expertise in art collection. By integrating blockchain technology, the three parties will jointly construct development pathways for art asset tokenisation, driving the deep integration of traditional finance and digital assets.

Upholding Regulatory Standards to Build an Art Blockchain Financial Ecosystem

Under Hong Kong's mature and robust virtual asset regulatory framework, the tripartite collaboration will strictly adhere to the compliance requirements of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and other relevant regulatory bodies in advancing the research and development of art tokenisation products. Empowered by blockchain technology, the partnership will focus on enhancing ownership verification and transaction transparency for art assets, bridging traditional and digital financial markets to forge a new pathway for compliant development in Hong Kong's art market and blockchain finance sector.

By leveraging the traceable and immutable characteristics of blockchain technology, this collaboration significantly enhances the transaction transparency and credibility of art assets. This will not only drive the digital upgrading of Hong Kong's art market, but also further solidify Hong Kong's position as a premier international hub for art trading and Web3 financial innovation.

About the Three Parties

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions.



Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NYSE American, and is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

About SageRock Capital

SageRock Capital focuses on integrating TradFi with blockchain innovation. With years of experience in asset integration, structural design, and financial innovation cooperation, SageRock is committed to building bridges between traditional and digital finance. It specializes in new economic industries supporting high-quality industrial development. In this cooperation, SageRock will leverage its strengths in capital structure design and asset integration, collaborating with licensed financial institutions and technology/industry partners to explore innovative financing and tokenisation models for art assets under a compliant framework.

About ArtWise

ArtWise is deeply engaged in the art collection and investment sector, possessing rich artwork resources, professional appraisal and appreciation expertise, and profound industry heritage. The company is committed to driving the modernization and digital transformation of the traditional art market, leveraging cutting-edge technology to convert blue-chip artworks into compliant, structured, and tokenised assets. Centred on asset compliance and legal enforceability, ArtWise utilizes custodial trust frameworks and a dual-layer governance structure (direct binding of on-chain smart contracts with off-chain legal contracts) to deliver high-credibility and liquid art finance solutions for institutional investors and private banking clients. In this collaboration, ArtWise will leverage its professional strengths in the art collection industry, select high-quality art assets, and work alongside its partners to build a compliant, transparent, and trustworthy art tokenisation ecosystem.

SOURCE Eddid Financial