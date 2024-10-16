EICMA 2024: 110 YEARS THAT LEFT THEIR MARK

With the return of all the major manufacturers and a wealth of entertainment, the 81st edition of the International Two-Wheeler Exhibition celebrates its anniversary and prepares to amaze: on stage from Nov. 5 to 10 at Fiera Milano-Rho

MILAN, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten full pavilions, 770 exhibitors, more than 2100 brands from 45 countries, more than 330 thousand square meters occupied in the entire exhibition grounds (an all-time record). Plus more novelties, world premieres, shows and competitions, the return of all the major manufacturers, motorsport champions and legends, gaming, an exhibition of historic motorcycles, start-ups and safety on two wheels: EICMA is preparing to make its mark again.

Edition number 81, the one celebrating the milestone - unique in the world - of the 110th anniversary of the International Exhibition of Two Wheels, from November 5 to 10 at Fiera Milano-Rho, was presented today at the ADI Design Museum in Milan. Not a random place, chosen to give even more strength to the claim of the exhibition event, namely "EICMA. We have been making our mark for 110 years."

Also present at the meeting with the press, with EICMA president Pietro Meda and CEO Paolo Magri, were Giacomo Agostini, motorcycling legend, Nico Cereghini, journalist, and Aldo Drudi, designer: three protagonists of the industry who, in turn, have traced and continue to leave their mark. And it was President Meda himself who explained this year's theme. In fact, speaking on the talk show hosted by journalist Federica Masolin, he stressed that "on the one hand there is the desire to celebrate the history of the exhibition, the longest-lived in the world, and on the other hand there is the conviction of the uniqueness and the conquered centrality of our event for the industry and enthusiasts: EICMA at each edition objectively marks a before and an after, and it does so thanks to the great organizational investment, the response of the public and the commitment of the participating companies."

Companies, which still responded en masse, confirming "the attractiveness and relevance of the EICMA exhibition model," as remarked by Paolo Magri, CEO of the event. "Not only that," Magri added, "at this edition 26 percent of exhibitors are coming to EICMA for the first time, 70 percent are international companies from every continent; we will occupy two more pavilions than last year, four more than in 2022. And then we mark important returns, rounding out the entire panorama of manufacturers: a really rich exhibition offer, which is combined with the entertainment, show and special areas we have developed."

The road to EICMA 2024 is therefore open: appointment from November 5 to 10. On Tuesday 5 the exclusive press day, Wednesday 6 the day reserved for the press and industry professionals, and from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 the opening to the general public.

