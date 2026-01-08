Eight Years at the Top: USANA Malaysia Named #1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand by Euromonitor International

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Malaysia has once again been awarded the title of Top #1 Combination Dietary Supplements in Malaysia by global market research leader Euromonitor International. This achievement marks eight consecutive years that the market has earned the top spot in the combination dietary supplements category.

These distinctions are based on Euromonitor International's market research measuring USANA's retail value share among all supplement brands in Malaysia*.

USANA Malaysia Named #1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand by Euromonitor International

"Being recognized for eight years in a row is a powerful testament to the trust consumers place in our products," said Vivienne Lee, USANA Regional Vice President. "Earning continued recognition in the combination dietary supplements category reflects USANA's unwavering commitment to quality, science, and excellence."

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights. With analysts based around the world, Euromonitor combines global expertise with deep local insight to help organizations anticipate industry, economic, and consumer trends.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our loyal customers and the entire USANA family," said Sabrina Khoo, Regional General Manager. "Your continued trust and support have made this eight-year milestone possible. Together, we will continue empowering individuals to support their health and wellness with high-quality, science-backed nutrition."

To learn more about USANA and its line of award-winning products, please visit USANA.com.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Combination Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2018 -2025 data. CH2026ed.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com .

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA