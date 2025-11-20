Euromonitor Recognizes USANA Philippines as the Market Leader from 2019 to 2025

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in health and wellness, has once again been recognized as the No. 1 dietary supplements brand in the Philippines* by Euromonitor International—marking an unprecedented seven consecutive years at the top (2019–2025).

This continued recognition underscores USANA's unwavering commitment to delivering science-based nutrition, premium-quality products, and exceptional trust among Filipino consumers.

USANA Named No. 1 Dietary Supplements Brand in the Philippines for the 7th Consecutive Year

"To be recognized as the leading dietary supplements brand in the Philippines for seven straight years is an incredible honor," said Vivienne Lee, Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific. "It's a true testament to the power of our science, our products, and the passion of our Philippine team and Brand Partners who continue to share the USANA vision of true health and wellness."

Since opening its corporate office in Makati's Enterprise Center in 2009, USANA Philippines has become one of the company's most vibrant and successful markets. This seventh consecutive Euromonitor distinction further reinforces USANA's reputation as the trusted choice for health-conscious Filipinos.

"This achievement is something we proudly share with our amazing Brand Partners and customers," said Cherry Ampig, General Manager, USANA Philippines. "Seven years of being No. 1 proves that USANA's commitment to quality and integrity never wavers—and that our products continue to make a real difference in people's lives."

To explore USANA's award-winning nutritional and skincare products, visit USANA.com .

As a global leader in independent market research, Euromonitor International provides trusted insights and verified market data, helping brands like USANA validate their impact and leadership across industries and regions.

*Claim: No.1 Dietary Supplements in Philippines



Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Dietary Supplements, % retail value share, 2025 data. CH2026ed."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com .

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA