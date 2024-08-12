Elites Unite at the Social Enterprise Research Academy Honorary Awards Ceremony: Inspiring Young Minds to Innovate and Embrace Social Responsibility!

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023/24 Fellowship and Honorary Awards Presentation Ceremony" organized by the Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA) has successfully taken place on August 12, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. This year the SERA awarded 54 fellowships and awardees from various industries in the Asia Pacific region for their contributions to society. The Fellowship Qualification Assessment Scheme aims to recognize leaders as industry role models, promoting corporate social responsibility.

Part of Elite Leaders who won the Fellowship and Honorary Awards: (from left) Mr Angelo Valenton, Mr Simon Ma , Ms Penny Low , Professor Gillian Choa, Dr. Eugene Chan and Mr Andrew Wong.

The ceremony drew a distinguished audience, featuring prominent figures from various sectors. Notable Guests of Honor included Mr. David Lan, GBS, ISO, JP, Honorary President of the SERA (Asia Board) and former Secretary for Home Affairs of HKSAR; Mr. Jasper Tsang Yok-sing, GBM, GBS, JP, former President of the Legislative Council; and Mr. Edward Chen Kwan-yiu, GBS, CBE, JP, Former President of Lingnan University of Hong Kong.. Their presence underscored the event's significance and commitment to advancing social care initiatives.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ma Jun, Honorary Chancellor of the SERA and Chairman of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association, commended the fellows and awardees for their achievements and commitment to public welfare. He emphasized that this year's fellows will help promote sustainable development and contribute to a more equitable society. Celebrating its the tenth anniversary, the SERA has successfully united leaders from various sectors to advance corporate social responsibility and drive social change.

This year, the "Fellow Qualification Selection Program" has chosen three outstanding female honorary fellows: Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry; Professor Gillian Choa, Director of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts; and Ms Penny Low, founder of Social Innovation Park and former Member of Parliament of Singapore. Their remarkable achievements and contributions to their respective fields reflect a commitment to excellence and serve as an inspiration for future generations.

Dr Charpentier stressed the critical role of science in addressing global challenges like climate change and health issues. She encouraged young researchers, especially women, to seize opportunities in the scientific community and contribute innovative solutions, making this an exciting time for new entrants in research. Professor Choa emphasized transformative power of the arts in uniting communities and inspiring positive change among youth. She highlighted sustainability as a core principle of the academy's initiatives.

The outstanding elites and leaders who were awarded the honorary titles of Senior Fellows and Fellows this year have made significant achievements in the fields of medicine, academia, business, and sports, and have contributed to social services. These individuals include Dr. Eugene Kin-Keung Chan, Chairman of the Association of Hong Kong Professionals; Professor Sally Chan, the third President of Tung Wah College; Mr. Simon Ma, Crossover Artist Specialist; Ms. Jasmine Shun-Yi Lee, Managing Partner of Ernst & Young, Hong Kong and Macau; as well as two former Hong Kong athletes, Mr. Salom Yiu Kam Shing and Mr. Antonio Lam Hin Chung.

This year's Social Caring Award recognized six winners for their contributions under the "Caring Pledge Framework."Mannings, Hong Kong's largest health and beauty chain, received the "Outstanding Social Caring Brand Award," while the Hong Kong Sterile Services Management Association was honored with the "Outstanding Social Caring Organization Award." Guardman Products Limited received the "Outstanding Social Caring SME Award." Mr. Chow Kwok Chun of Vicon Holdings Limited and Mr. Angelo Valenton of Power 4 All from the Philippines won the "Asian Social Caring Leadership Award," and Ms. Nihan Karaaslan Akdemir of The Unique Organic received the "Asian Social Caring Female Leadership Award."

Fellowship List

2023/24 Social Enterprise Research Academy Honorary Fellow

- Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, France

- Professor Gillian Choa, Director of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

- Ms Penny Low, founder of Social Innovation Park and former Member of Parliament of Singapore

Senior Fellow

- Dr. Eugene Kin-Keung Chan, SBS, BBS, JP, Chairman of the Association of Hong Kong Professionals

- Professor Sally Chan, the third President of Tung Wah College

- Mr Simon Ma, Crossover Artist Specialist

Fellow

- Ms Jasmine Shun-Yi Lee, Managing Partner of Ernst & Young, Hong Kong and Macau

- Mr. Salom Kam-Shing Yiu, MH, Hong Kong rugby union player, the two gold medalists of the Asian Games in 2018 and 2022.

- Mr. Antonio Hin-Chung Lam, Former Hong Kong fencer, the bronze medalist of the Asian Games in 2014.

About SERA

The Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA), founded in 2014, aims to "gather market forces and create social care." It connects government, business, and academia to promote sustainable development in Asia. With over 10,000 leaders and organizations engaged through international summits featuring world-class speakers, SERA's influence extends to 13 cities globally. The Academy also promotes the "Social Care Charter Framework" and offers the Certified ESG Leader (CESGL®️) program to enhance understanding of ESG among business leaders. Learn more at www.seraasia.org.

SOURCE Social Enterprise Research Academy