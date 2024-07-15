Empowering Students to Realize their Dreams. "IDP GO | Overseas Education Expo" features representatives from over 130 world renowned higher education institutions.

IDP offers on-the-spot consultation and interviews on the day of DSE results announcement. It may take only 10 minutes to receive an admission offer.

One can go for Medical School in Australia with a DSE score of 22 points.

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HKDSE (Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education) results will be announced on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Around 50,000 students will be facing choices for further education and career development. Many students plan to study abroad. However, with the vast number of countries, institutions, disciplines, and subjects available, what are the options for the students and parents and how should they make the right choices? IDP is the leader in overseas education here in Hong Kong and assists more than 90% of students to successfully receive offers to the global top 100 prestigious universities. On the day of DSE results announcement, IDP is hosting its mega annual overseas education event "IDP GO | Overseas Education Expo". As the world's leading education services expert, IDP is ready with comprehensive information to answer the needs and questions of the students and parents.

IDP set their foothold in Hong Kong for over 30 years. The experienced education counselors community leveraging the IDP global universities network, provides unique insights to students and gives them well-rounded advices to study in any part of the world. IDP Hong Kong provides user-friendly services, focusing on assisting students to go global and embark on the path to achieve their academic and career goals. IDP Hong Kong's global education counselors has helped over 90% of students to get offers to the world's Top 100 universities (according to the QS World University Rankings 2024), and 90% of students who favor studying in the UK have successfully gained admission to the UK's Top 30 universities (according to the Times and the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023-2024). As the co-founder and co-owner of the renowned IELTS, IDP is dedicated to offer students well-matched global education solutions to help them succeed and realize their dreams.

A must-go event for DSE students after the results announcement! Mega overseas education expo with on-site consultation and interviews, aiming to "give an admission offer right away". The fastest it takes is 10 minutes.

In order to support this year's DSE students, IDP Education's mega overseas education event of the year "IDP GO | Overseas Education Expo" will be held on July 17, 2024 (the day of DSE results announcement), July 20 and 21, in 7/F and 8/F of Hotel Cordis, Hong Kong. IDP experienced education counselors will provide free admissions advice based on students' DSE performance. Representatives from over 130 universities in the UK, Australia, Canada, and the United States will also accept on-site applications and interviews. It may only take students up to 10 minutes to get their admission offer on site. The 12,000 square feet venue is among the largest expo in town. It provides a more comfortable environment for students and parents to check out comprehensive overseas education information.

《IDP GO | Overseas Education Expo》Information

Date and Time: Jul 17, 2024 (Wed) and Jul 20, 2024 (Sat), 11:00am - 7:00pm;

Jul 21, 2024 (Sun) 11:00am - 4:30pm

Venue： 7/F & 8/F, Hotel Cordis, Hong Kong (Mongkok MTR Station Exit C3)

Event Highlights：

Dedicated sections for UK, Australian and US secondary schools

There is a trend of younger Hong Kong students studying abroad. Dedicated sections of overseas secondary schools are set up in the Expo on July 20 and 21. Representatives from 10 overseas high schools are invited to meet students and parents on site to answer enquiries.

First 100 students registering for IELTS examination on site will enjoy various specials

To prepare for overseas studies and emigration, register for any IELTS exam and receive online IELTS Macquarie preparation exercises, online IELTS AI mock exams, 32GB USB with trial test questions, and HK$100 supermarket coupons.

Expert Seminars

Representatives from IDP, IELTS and many overseas universities are there to assist students and parents to speed up the process, from identifying the right institutions, to taking the IELTS and filing an application to universities. So students are hassle-free on their journey to universities.

Unlock students' potentials with specialized IELTS support

Some students with lower than expected DSE English grades are concerned if they can pursue their dream subjects overseas. There are ways for them to realize their dreams, one of them is to get a decent IELTS score. IDP is the co-founder and co-owner of the IELTS. Leveraging its solid understanding of the IELTS, students gain valuable insights to optimize their IELTS performance. Expert seminars, official trial tests and professional workshops are designed to help students successfully navigate the IELTS. IDP IELTS offers several test dates for IELTS on paper and IELTS on computer nearly every day. The test dates are flexible to meet everyone's needs. Moreover, the community of IDP overseas education counselors is available to offer personalized advice catering to students' varied needs to assist them in achieving their goals.

DSE score of 22 points can go for medical school in Australia!



Admission score differences between Hong Kong and popular subjects overseas

Many students work hard for years striving to pursue their dream subjects. Unfortunately subjects like medicine, health related faculties, and law in Hong Kong are highly competitive with limited placements. Even students with decent DSE scores may not be able to secure a spot in their desired subjects. Emily Yip, Destination Manager - Australia and New Zealand, IDP Hong Kong, has over 20 years of experience in the field. She commented that many students choose to study abroad because they stand better chances to get into popular subjects overseas with the same examination scores. Afterall, overseas universities offered more subjects compared to local universities. For instance, in Australia, the entry requirement for medicine is only 22 points of DSE (best 5 subjects) score. The admission requirements for other favorable health subjects such as physiotherapy, radiology, and occupational therapy are 22 points, 21 points, and 18 points respectively.

What courses are available to train the future YouTubers? For those interested in a video-game related career, they may study gaming related subjects or computer programming.

Being a youtuber or key opinion leader is among the top ten dream jobs in the world in 2024. Education counselors received more enquiries related to becoming a YouTuber. While these emerging occupations may not have a well-defined curriculum, education counselors suggest students to take courses that can equip them with essential skills, building a safety net and creating extensive career development opportunities. If students are aiming to be YouTubers, they can study social media management, creative writing, and photography. Some students love playing video games or dream of becoming esports players, they can study specific esports courses, gaming or computer programming to enhance their relevant knowledge.

Fred Leung, Destination Manager - UK, Canada and Ireland, IDP Hong Kong, is the veteran in overseas education services. He shared some interesting examples. "A student has been fond of shoes since he was a child. When his shoes are worn out, he will try to repair them himself. He even researched the materials used to make shoes. When he approached us with his interests, we proposed various options for him to further his study in mainstream fashion design or specialized shoe design, and we helped him to eventually find out his favorite subject. There is another student who hopes to choose Marine Science as her long term career. We identified the relevant subject and gave her advice to follow her dream. IDP works closely with over 800 overseas institutions and provides more than 180,000 courses for students to apply. No matter how unique the interests or ambitions that the students may have, IDP can find the most suitable subject for them.

The overseas education counselors also serve as emotional counselors to close the gap between students and parents

The popular destinations and subjects for overseas education vary from time to time, but parent-child tensions seem to be there all the time. Emily commented that she takes up the role as an emotional counselor on various occasions. "Providing recommendations for overseas study is relatively easy. It takes a lot more effort to help students and parents to find common ground. As their advisor, we will first understand the students' abilities and interests, as well as their future aspirations. Meanwhile, we listen to the parents' expectations and reasons for sending their child abroad to study. We weigh in the feedback of both parties and provide the best possible overseas education recommendations from a professional perspective. We always explain the pros and cons to both parties." Once we have students and parents with different opinions and plans for overseas education. Instead of meeting with us together, they choose to communicate individually with our counselors. In the end, we facilitated the discussions between them. Eventually they agreed to our proposal and the student went to study abroad as planned.

