Empyrion Digital accelerates growth with expansion into Taiwan

After Singapore , Seoul and Tokyo , entry into Taiwan region brings the DC platform's footprint to 4 markets in Asia reaching nearly 70MW of IT co-location capacity in prime locations

The newest IDC that is AI-ready with power secured amidst the current energy challenges in Taiwan

SINGAPORE and TAIPEI , Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital, a next-generation digital infrastructure platform, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into Taiwan to develop a 7MW (IT Load) edge co-location data centre in Neihu, Taipei. With 10MW of power already secured, this move comes at an opportune time when Taiwan's energy grid is facing power shortages, creating potential challenges for other new data centre entrants.

Located in Neihu, a key technology business district of Taipei which is home to the headquarters of gaming, electronics and tech companies, the Taipei data centre (TW1) is strategically located in a network dense area where east and west cable landing stations converge. TW1's latest design aims to cater to the needs of both cloud and high-performance AI computing which current legacy data centres are struggling to accommodate.

As one of the most populous Northeast Asian economies, Taiwan is home to over 23 million people and best known for being a fast-moving technology and R&D hub, and semiconductor powerhouse. Taiwan is also emerging as a key data centre hub in North Asia and its data centres being the critical infrastructure enabling cloud and AI, is expected to generate co-location revenue of US$226.2 million in 2024. This growth is projected to reach US$346 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.88% during the forecast period (2024-2029)[1].

Traditionally, the Taiwan co-location market is mainly driven by domestic demand but there has been an uptick in demand from international cloud, content providers and enterprises entering the market. With limited supply coming onboard over the next few years, Empyrion Digital's entry into Taiwan is primed to meet this increased inbound demand, including those from the banking and financial sectors, given the sensitivity and security requirements of this sector.

Another key differentiator of TW1 is its focus on sustainability. By adopting the use of advanced cooling technology and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), TW1 will achieve a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rating of 1.33 or lower and a Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of close to net zero. Upon completion, TW1 will also receive Taiwan's Green Building Gold Certification, reinforcing Empyrion Digital's status as a leader in sustainable digital infrastructure.

Mr. Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital, said: "We are excited to expand into Taiwan and this investment is another step forward in the company's ambition to grow in Asia where land and power are scarce. With its robust semiconductor industry and tech-savvy talent pool, Taiwan is a strategic location for us to build the next generation of AI-ready data centres. Our presence here will ensure that businesses in Taiwan have access to the digital infrastructure necessary to stay competitive and foster deeper collaboration between Taiwan and global technology ecosystems."

He added, "TW1 will add to our existing data centre cluster in Singapore, Korea and Japan, ensuring we are well-positioned to capture wholesale and edge co-location demand and empower our customers with flexible deployment solutions across the four markets."

Construction for the TW1 data centre is expected to commence in 2025 and be ready for service by 2027.

By end 2025, Empyrion Digital is poised to grow its pan Asian platform to over 170MW (IT Load) across Asia. The platform currently operates a 7.7 MW data centre in Singapore, is constructing a 29.4 MW data centre in Seoul, and will commence construction of a 25MW data centre in Tokyo in early 2025.

About Empyrion Digital

Empyrion Digital is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform committed to sustainability and the highest standards of responsible operating performance. Green by design, we develop and operate robust, scalable and carrier-neutral data centres for hyperscale and enterprise customers across Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Empyrion Digital is a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, a leading Asia infrastructure fund with USD 800 million of assets under management as of 31 Dec 2023

For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com.

