Empyrion Digital breaks ground on its first Thailand data centre in Bangkok's Bang Na district

Empyrion TH1: 20MW, AI-ready facility located in Bang Na, a fast-growing connectivity hub

Partnership with TCCtech: to enhance Empyrion TH1's digital infrastructure with a robust interconnection environment

BANGKOK and SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital, a Singapore-headquartered next-generation data centre developer and operator, commenced groundbreaking for its first data centre in Thailand. The milestone marks Empyrion Digital's entry into the Thailand market and reinforces its continued expansion across Asia.

Strategically located in Bang Na, Bangkok's emerging connectivity hub, the Bangkok Data Centre ("TH1") will deliver 20MW of IT load across a site spanning over 17,000 square metres. With secured power allocation and extensive connectivity to major fibre providers in Bangkok, TH1 is purpose-built to support demand from hyperscalers, AI-driven applications, cloud service providers, and enterprises seeking scalable, high-performance digital infrastructure. The facility is slated to go live in Q3 2027.

Designed to support AI and next-generation cloud computing requirements, TH1 will accommodate advanced energy-efficient cooling technologies including liquid-cooling to achieve optimal Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE). TH1 will also adopt responsible design and operational practices in line with Empyrion Digital's green-by-design approach across its regional portfolio.

Empyrion Digital and TCC Technology (TCCtech) sign MOU to strengthen connectivity ecosystem

Empyrion Digital has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with TCC Technology (TCCtech) to accelerate the development of high-performance digital infrastructure at its TH1 facility. Under the agreement, TCCtech will extend its fibreoptic network into TH1 and provide a suite of connectivity and enhanced managed services to customers. With over fifty networks within its ecosystem and direct access to eight major IXPs (Internet Exchanges), TCCtech enables lower latency performance, greater routing diversity, and broader domestic and regional reach for enterprises operating in Thailand and across ASEAN. The collaboration leverages one of the largest and most diverse peering ecosystems in Thailand, to provide extensive network ecosystem, multi IXP reach, and carrier neutral model that attracts high-value networks, CDNs including a wide range of global and regional partners.

Mr. Veerapat Reungdej, Assistant Managing Director of TCC Technology (TCCtech), said:

"TCCtech has long been committed to building a strong, open, and future ready connectivity ecosystem for Thailand. Our collaboration with Empyrion Digital reinforces this mission by extending our fibre footprint and interconnection capabilities to TH1. Together, we aim to deliver a high-performance environment that empowers businesses with the speed, reliability, and scalability needed to thrive in the digital economy."

Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital, said:

"The groundbreaking of TH1 represents an important milestone in Empyrion Digital's continued expansion across Asia. Thailand is a strategic market and an increasingly vital hub for hyperscale, enterprise cloud and AI-driven workloads in Southeast Asia. Our investment underscores our commitment to delivering future-ready, AI-enabled digital infrastructure in locations where our customers are scaling and innovating.

Our partnership with TCCtech is a powerful example of how collaboration can unlock greater value for our customers. By extending connectivity from TCCtech's established ecosystem into TH1, we are strengthening network performance, resilience and reach, enabling customers to operate with greater confidence as they grow across the region."

About Empyrion Digital

Empyrion Digital is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform committed to sustainable practices and operational excellence. Green-by-design, we develop and operate scalable, carrier-neutral data centres for hyperscale and enterprise customers across Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Empyrion Digital is a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, a leading Asia infrastructure fund with USD 2.5 billion of assets under management.

For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com.

SOURCE Empyrion Digital