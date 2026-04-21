/C O R R E C T I O N -- Empyrion Digital/

In the news release, QUANTUM SAFE AND AI-READY: EMPYRION DIGITAL'S SINGAPORE HUB EXPANDS LOCAL FOOTPRINT WITH OVER S$1.1 BILLION INVESTMENT, issued 21-Apr-2026 by Empyrion Digital over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last sentence in fourth paragraph should read "It operates as a carrier-neutral gateway, connecting the city-state to global internet paths and extending into regional corridors like Malaysia and Thailand and further afield to Korea, Japan and Taiwan region." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

QUANTUM SAFE AND AI-READY: EMPYRION DIGITAL'S SINGAPORE HUB EXPANDS LOCAL FOOTPRINT WITH OVER S$1.1 BILLION INVESTMENT

Backed by Seraya Partners, the move reflects a clear long-term commitment and reinforces Empyrion's ability to deliver trusted, high-performance infrastructure from Singapore, for the region.

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrion Digital is ready to mobilise its next phase of high-density infrastructure, through an investment of over S$1.1 billion to scale its data centre capabilities in Singapore and secure the nation's position as the digital heart of Asia. Backed by Seraya Partners, this expansion reinforces a definitive commitment to anchoring Asia's digital economy in Singapore.

Empyrion is no stranger to the local market. Headquartered in Singapore since its inception in 2021, the company is strengthening its presence at home - leveraging its local base to operate and scale in alignment with national priorities.

"Singapore is the foundation of everything we are building across Asia. This expansion is the natural next step for a company that has always believed in Singapore's unique position as a global hub for trusted, secure, and future-ready digital infrastructure. We have the capital, the team, and the track record to deliver."

— [Mark Fong, CEO, Empyrion Digital]

Singapore's Next Chapter in AI-Ready Infrastructure

In an era where AI demands unprecedented scale, Empyrion's proposed facility combines high performance power with data sovereignty. By anchoring SPTel's nationwide Low Latency and Quantum Safe Network, it ensures high speed and secure data connectivity within Singapore's jurisdiction. It operates as a carrier-neutral gateway, connecting the city-state to global internet paths and extending into regional corridors like Malaysia and Thailand and further afield to Korea, Japan and Taiwan region.

Beyond the facility itself, this capability is strengthened by Empyrion's position within Seraya Partners' ecosystem, working in tandem with sister companies including G&B Infratech for green energy, and SPTel and Faraday for advanced digital infrastructure development. By combining these with upcoming GPU-as-a-service and AI infrastructure capabilities under Seraya Partners, Empyrion will deliver a unified, AI-ready platform that offers greater resilience and strategic value.

Economic Impact and Talent Development

The investment of over S$1.1 billion is expected to create over 300 specialised jobs, keeping engineering and decision-making on home soil.

Through research collaborations with local education and research institutions, Empyrion is supporting national workforce development objectives by contributing to applied research, advanced skills training, and industry‑relevant learning pathways. These efforts help strengthen Singapore's pipeline of future‑ready talent with hands‑on exposure to secure, AI‑ready compute infrastructure, aligned with evolving industry and digital economy needs.

Engineered for the Next Generation of AI

Empyrion's future facility is built for the next wave of AI, cloud, and enterprise compute, with the flexibility to scale as demand grows. It is designed to Singapore's highest standards of performance, efficiency, resilience, and responsible growth from the ground up.

Key features include:

District Cooling Solution (DCS) enabling highly efficient, large-scale thermal management and setting a new benchmark for sustainability in Singapore.

enabling highly efficient, large-scale thermal management and setting a new benchmark for sustainability in Singapore. AI-powered Building Management System driving real-time improvements in Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

driving real-time improvements in Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Dual-mode compute infrastructure with liquid and air cooling to support both high-density AI and traditional workloads.

with liquid and air cooling to support both high-density AI and traditional workloads. Vertical Solar BIPV Integration in collaboration with local institutes of higher learning (IHL), supporting Singapore's solar research agenda and green innovation.

Delivering Best-in-Class Sustainable Performance

Empyrion takes a green-by-design approach, embedding sustainability into every stage of design and operation. The facility targets Green Mark for Data Centres 2024 Platinum certification, with performance and efficiency engineered into its core. It integrates a District Cooling Solution (DCS) and an AI powered management system to achieve a target PUE of below 1.20.

"Singapore's digital ambitions can only be realised when energy and infrastructure partners are deeply aligned. Empyrion Digital's commitment to 100% green energy pathways and district cooling solutions reflects exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach that Singapore needs as it scales its AI infrastructure. Tuas Power is committed to bringing our energy expertise to a project of this national significance."

— [Mr Lim Sam San, Senior Vice President, Tuas Power Generation Pte Ltd]

The proposed facility's dual-mode infrastructure supports both high-density AI and traditional cloud workloads, utilising advanced liquid cooling to reduce energy and water waste. Adopting 100% green energy pathways, Empyrion is proving that the next wave of AI compute can, and must, be green.

Homegrown in Singapore. Proven Across Asia.

Empyrion Digital is a Singapore-rooted digital infrastructure platform developing and operating carrier-neutral data centres across Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, it anchors its engineering, operations, governance, and investment decisions here. Empyrion currently owns and operates one data centre in Singapore and another in Korea. In the pipeline are Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan region and Japan.

Backed and managed by Seraya Partners, Empyrion is supported by strong institutional capital and long-term investment discipline. Its Singapore headquarters drives strategy, standards, and execution across the region, with a proven track record of reliability, including a zero service outage record since inception. As Singapore strengthens her position as the region's digital backbone, Empyrion stands as a partner that the nation can rely on.

"Empyrion is a rare example of a truly homegrown Singapore platform. Built from the ground up locally, started by Singapore institutional capital, and led by a Singaporean CEO, it has been anchored in home soil since its very first data centre investment."

— [Mr Tan Tee How, Board Director of SPTel and Senior Advisor to Seraya Partners]

For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com

SOURCE Empyrion Digital