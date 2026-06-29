EMZOOM Highlights GAC's All‑Model Display at Poland Motor Show, Targeting Long‑term European Growth

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GAC

29 Jun, 2026, 09:50 CST

POZNAN, Poland, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, the Poznań Motor Show, the largest and most influential automotive event in Poland, was held at the Poznań International Fair. At this motor show, GAC exhibited a complete lineup of five models, covering both new energy and fuel-powered vehicles, sending a clear signal to the Polish market: GAC is entering Europe not with a single product, but competing in the market with a complete product system.

The exhibition lineup includes AION UT, a compact pure-electric model targeting young consumers with advanced technology; AION V, a midsize pure-electric SUV balancing range and quality; HYPTEC HT, a high-end pure-electric flagship SUV that sets the upper of the brand image; as well as the fuel-powered model EMZOOM and hybrid model EMKOO, fully complementing the product layout for non-electric markets.

In the future, GAC will continue to join hands with local partners to accelerate product introduction and channel construction, steadily expand the Polish market, and provide local consumers with more diversified, intelligent and demand-oriented travel options.

SOURCE GAC

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