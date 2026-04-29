WHX Bangkok and Medtec Southeast Asia 2026 to Position Thailand as the Gateway to ASEAN's Medical Market

Ms. Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director - ASEAN, Informa Markets, said that Southeast Asia is emerging as a pivotal force in the global healthcare supply chain, driving transformative growth in the region. The Asia Pacific medical device market, valued at USD 127 billion in 2025, is set to nearly double over the next decade. Similarly, Southeast Asia's MedTech market is projected to expand at an impressive annual rate of 7.31%, reaching USD 18.6 billion by 2029.

Thailand stands at the forefront of this regional evolution, not just as a participant but as a key driver of progress. As the world's 20th largest medical device exporter and home to a domestic market worth over USD 2.23 billion in 2024, Thailand has established itself as a dual powerhouse — excelling both as a dynamic healthcare service hub and a trusted medical manufacturing base.

World Health Expo (WHX) Bangkok 2026, a leading international trade show for medical devices, laboratory equipment, and healthcare services, and Medtec Southeast Asia 2026, the region's premier event for medical device design and manufacturing, will be held simultaneously at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok from 8–10 July 2026, as part of International Healthcare Week 2026, under the concept Thailand Gateway to Southeast Asia Health Hub — in alignment with the Thai Government's "Ignite Thailand" strategy to establish the country as a regional centre for healthcare and medicine.

The event will showcase innovations from more than 950 exhibitors representing over 35 countries, across 30,000 square metres of exhibition space. Technology highlights this year include a real-time AI system for 12-lead ECG analysis on mobile devices, Liquid Biopsy technology capable of detecting 21 types of cancer from a single blood sample, an AI-powered system for diagnosing antibiotic resistance in Sepsis patients within hours, a blood-based Alzheimer's diagnostic test, as well as manufacturing innovations including automated injection device production systems, precision implant component machinery, and GMP-compliant medical packaging equipment.

This event is made possible by a landmark coalition of Thailand's public sector and industry bodies, spanning public health policy, regulatory oversight, research and development, and industrial advancement. Supporting organisations include the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), the Department of Health Service Support (HSS), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the National Innovation Agency (NIA), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Technology and Innovation in Life Sciences National Agency (Public Organization) (TILSNA), the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association (ThaiSUBCON), and the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA). The elevation of Thailand to become ASEAN's medical industry hub is a national agenda that every sector is now ready to drive forward together.

The event also features International Pavilions from seven countries and regions— South Korea, Germany, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and the United States — alongside over 125 conference sessions covering AI and Future Trends, Business Talks, Healthcare Management, and Scientific and Academic Conference, which includes topics in radiology, infection control, pathology, microbiology, clinical chemistry, and laboratory management. All sessions are accredited for CME, CMTE, CPD, and CNEU credits for healthcare professionals.

"Amid the transformation of the global healthcare supply chain, Thailand has the potential to serve as both a 'market' and a 'manufacturing base' for healthcare in ASEAN. World Health Expo (WHX) Bangkok and Medtec Southeast Asia 2026 is the stage where we prove that to the region," said Rungphech.

Dr. Jaruwan Suwannasat, Senior Vice President Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), added, "Trade exhibitions serve as a strategic mechanism that channels global capital, expertise, and investment into tangible economic value and concrete opportunities for the nation. With Thailand's comprehensive readiness across every dimension—from world-class infrastructure to a robust exhibition ecosystem—the country is uniquely positioned to connect all stakeholders systematically and effectively, while reinforcing its role as a sustainable Medical & Wellness Hub for the region and on the global stage."

Mr. Chanin Khaochan, President of the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association, said, "Thailand's medical device industry is built on a strong foundation of manufacturing expertise accumulated through decades of experience in the automotive and electronics sectors—including engineering plastics injection moulding, precision tooling, and high-precision metal components manufacturing. The Association is encouraging Thai manufacturers to develop a 'second pillar' in the healthcare segment, while elevating their facilities to meet ISO 13485 standards. Beyond import substitution that strengthens Thailand's domestic medical services, this transition opens significant export gateways to the United States, Japan, and Europe.

"For Thailand's medical device industry to grow with stability and earn its place on the global stage with distinction, it must elevate itself from being a 'contract manufacturer' (OEM) to becoming an 'innovation owner' (Own Brand)—and demonstrate to the world that Thai manufacturers uphold the highest ethical standards in production, which lies at the very heart of the healthcare industry."

WHX Bangkok and Medtec Southeast Asia 2026 will take place in Bangkok at QSNCC from 8 to 10 July 2026 with 18,000 attendees and from 54 countries.

WHX Bangkok and Medtec Southeast Asia

World Health Expo (WHX) Bangkok (formerly Medlab Asia and Asia Health), is an exhibition that covers medical devices, medical laboratories, hospital services and healthcare system. For more information visit worldhealthexpo.com/Bangkok

Medtec Southeast Asia is an exhibition that brings the world of Medtech—including manufacturing, machinery, parts, components, design, and advanced technologies. For more information visit inthealthcareweek.com/medtecsea2026

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

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SOURCE Informa Markets