Enrolment Opens for Landmark Sports Governance Certification Course to Strengthen Governance Across Hong Kong's National Sports Associations

Organised by The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute, in collaboration with The Hong Kong Jockey Club and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Course delivers structured, accessible and internationally benchmarked training for those who lead and serve our sporting organisations.

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute ("HKCGI") today announced that enrolment is now open for the Jockey Club HKCGI Sports Governance Certification Course ("Course"), a professional certification course designed to elevate governance standards across Hong Kong's National Sports Associations ("NSAs"). Enrolment is open to NSAs, with a limited number of places also available to HKCGI members and students. The Course is available on a complimentary basis.

The Course arrives at a pivotal moment for Hong Kong sport. As the city's athletes continue to distinguish themselves on the world stage, the organisations responsible for nurturing and supporting them must operate at the highest standards of transparency, accountability and professional management. Sound governance practices are fundamental to creating the stable, well-managed environments in which athletes can focus on their training and competition, and in which public confidence in sporting institutions can flourish.

The Sports Governance Certification Course addresses this imperative directly, providing NSAs with practical training in areas ranging from director duties and legal compliance to financial management, strategic planning and ethical leadership. The curriculum has been developed to ensure that participants can apply what they learn immediately within their organisations, strengthening governance from the boardroom through to daily operations.

The Course represents the centrepiece of the Jockey Club HKCGI Sports Governance Programme, made possible through a generous donation from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

Speaking on the Programme, The Hong Kong Jockey Club ("Club") stated that they are honoured to collaborate closely with Hong Kong NSAs, sharing the tools, resources and knowledge required to uphold the highest standards of governance. Through the Club's Charities Trust's donation, the Club hopes to empower NSAs to strengthen their governance.

The Programme also forms part of a broader initiative advanced by the Sports Governance and Integrity Alliance, a three-year partnership bringing together The Hong Kong Jockey Club, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, HKCGI and the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China ("SF&OC"). This Alliance of four leading organisations reflects a shared commitment to strengthen governance and integrity across the sports sector.

"Strong governance is not a 'nice-to-have'; it is the foundation upon which trusted, resilient and high-performing sport is built," said Mr Tom SL Chau FCG HKFCG(PE), President of HKCGI. "Through this Course, we aim to support NSAs in strengthening their governance practices in ways that can be applied immediately and that will benefit Hong Kong sport for years to come."

The Course comprises seven sequential modules totalling approximately 18 hours of online learning and allows participants to study at their own pace. Topics include director duties, legal and regulatory frameworks, strategic planning, financial management, stakeholder engagement, ethics and integrity and implementation of the SF&OC Code of Governance. Participants who successfully complete all modules and pass the final assessment will have their expertise validated with a Certificate of Completion and gain access to the Sports Governance Network, a dedicated platform connecting certified professionals with governance opportunities across Hong Kong's sports sector.

Registration is open from 25 February to 12 May 2026 at www.sportsgovernance.org.hk

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 77 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI's global network of around 40,000 members, graduates and students. As one of CGI's fastest-growing divisions, HKCGI's community comprises about 10,000 members, graduates and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

