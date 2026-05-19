The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute Announces Gill Meller's Appointment as President of The Chartered Governance Institute

HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is proud to announce the election of Gill Meller FCG HKFCG(PE) as the President of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the global Institute of which HKCGI is one of nine divisions. With the appointment confirmed during the CGI Council meeting on 25 April, Ms Meller's term as CGI President will commence on 1 July 2026.

Ms Meller has been an influential leader within our Institute, contributing her expertise and vision across various capacities, including most notably her two-year term as HKCGI President from 2020 to 2021. Beyond the Institute, Ms Meller is a highly regarded figure in Hong Kong's corporate and legal landscape, currently serving as the Legal & Governance Director at MTR Corporation Limited. Her influence also extends across the city's regulatory, business and sports sectors as Chair of the Legal Committee of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, member of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and independent director of Hong Kong, China Rugby.

Tom Chau FCG HKFCG(PE), current President of HKCGI, stated, "Gill's election as the President of CGI is a momentous occasion for our Institute and the broader governance community. Her strategic insight and dedication to the field will be invaluable as we set our collective focus on navigating emerging opportunities and challenges for our profession."

Ms Meller isn't the first HKCGI President to be elected as CGI President, following in the footsteps of Ms Edith Shih FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP)(PE), who served from 2018 to 2020. This succession of leaders from our Institute is a point of pride, reaffirming our leadership and advocacy as the largest division of CGI.

In response to the election, Ms Meller remarked, "It is a profound honour to be elected as CGI President. I am eager to engage with our global members and stakeholders, working together to elevate governance standards and advocate for the critical role governance professionals play in ensuring transparency and accountability in organisations worldwide."

Biography

Gill Meller FCG HKFCG(PE)

Gill Meller is MTR Corporation Limited's Legal & Governance Director. She is responsible for leading the Company's environmental, social and governance initiatives and for overseeing the Company's legal, company secretarial, insurance, risk and assurance management and procurement and supply chain functions.

Gill is qualified to practise as a solicitor in Hong Kong and England and Wales. She graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Geography from Hertford College, the University of Oxford and obtained her postgraduate qualifications in law from The College of Law in the United Kingdom. She is the chair of the Legal Committee of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and an independent director of Hong Kong, China Rugby. She is also a representative of the Hong Kong/China Division on the Council of the international Chartered Governance Institute, a former President of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute and a Fellow of both of these institutes.

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 77 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI's global network of around 40,000 members, graduates and students. As one of CGI's fastest-growing divisions, HKCGI's community comprises about 10,000 members, graduates and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

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SOURCE The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute