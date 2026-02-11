Envision Energy Supports Sri Lanka's Energy Transition as 50MW Mannar Wind Project Breaks Ground

MANNAR, Sri Lanka, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, is supporting Sri Lanka's clean energy transition as the 50MW Mannar Wind Power Project officially broke ground in the country's northern Mannar region. The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Honourable Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, highlighting the project's strategic significance to the nation's renewable energy ambitions.

Developed and invested by HayWind One Limited, a subsidiary of Sri Lanka 's leading conglomerate Hayleys PLC, the project is a key addition to Sri Lanka's renewable energy portfolio. Envision Energy is supplying 10 EN-156/5.0MW wind turbines, delivering a total installed capacity of 50MW and generating approximately 207 million kWh of clean electricity annually. Designed to fully harness Mannar's high and stable wind resources, the turbines feature a hub height of 110 meters, enabling higher energy yield and improved project economics. The project marks Envision Energy's first utility-scale wind turbine order in Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2027, marking a significant milestone in its continued expansion across South Asia.

To address the region's coastal climate with high salinity and humidity, Envision has delivered a customised high anti-corrosion solution to enhance turbine durability and long-term reliability. The company will also provide full-lifecycle operations and maintenance services, ensuring safe and efficient performance throughout the project's 20-year design life.

Winston Xu, General Manager of Southeast Region at Envision Energy, said: "Sri Lanka holds a strategically important position in South Asia's energy transition, with highly competitive wind resources. This project marks a key milestone for the country's renewable energy development and Envision Energy's continued expansion in the region. By combining proven wind technology, tailored solutions for complex coastal environments, and global delivery and service capabilities, we aim to deliver higher energy output, enhanced reliability, and long-term value to Sri Lanka's national grid and communities."

Hasith Prematillake, Managing Director of Hayleys Fentons Limited, the parent company of HayWind One Limited, stated: "This project is about powering the lives of Sri Lankans with clean, homegrown energy. By bringing Envision's world-class technology to Sri Lanka for the first time, we are ensuring that the transition to green energy translates into more affordable electricity for people across the country. We hope this initiative will serve as a blueprint for future renewable energy projects in Sri Lanka."

Mr. Roshane Perera, Director/CEO of Hayleys Solar, added: "We recognise that world-class technology such as Envision's requires an equally world-class team to bring it to life. This is a significant undertaking, and we have mobilised our most experienced engineers and project managers to manage the complexities of the Mannar site. By applying our deep local expertise, we aim to ensure this infrastructure performs at its peak for decades. We are proud to demonstrate that Sri Lankan talent is fully capable of delivering renewable energy projects on a global scale."

