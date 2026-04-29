Envision Joins AEA Ammonia Certification System Pilot to Accelerate Global Clean Ammonia Trade

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced its participation in the pilot phase of the AEA Ammonia Certification System, a global certification system designed by the Ammonia Energy Association (AEA) to facilitate the transparent, trusted international trade of low-emission ammonia.

Envision Energy's Net Zero Industrial Park in Chifeng, China (PRNewsfoto/Envision Energy)

The AEA Ammonia Certification System is a voluntary system that allows producers, traders, and consumers to demonstrate key environmental attributes – namely carbon footprint and origin – using independently verified data. The AEA Ammonia Registry, built and operated by MiQ, provides participants with a digital infrastructure that enables secure data transfer, transparency, and traceability across the ammonia supply chain, from certificate generation, through trading, to retirement.

The pilot supports three distinct chain of custody models — Segregated, Mass Balance, and Book & Claim. Envision uses Book & Claim to address the logistical challenges of long-distance physical delivery and facilitate the growth of a global green ammonia market. Book & Claim enables trading of environmental attributes without physical transport, reducing cost and emissions and effectively decoupling the green attributes from the physical supply chain. Similar models already exist in renewable power and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) and this is the first application for ammonia.

"We are excited to join the AEA Ammonia Certification System and use its Book & Claim feature to streamline the global distribution of verified low-emission molecules." said Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy. "This allows our customers to confidently decarbonize their operations regardless of their geographical proximity to our production hubs, accelerating the adoption of green ammonia as a bankable, net-zero commodity."

Trevor Brown, Executive Director of the AEA, said "we are delighted to welcome Envision as one of the first participants of the AEA Ammonia Certification System pilot. We look forward to demonstrating with them the ability of our system's robust chain of custody models to meet diverse customer requirements in the dynamic new markets that we see emerging for low-emission ammonia across the Asia-Pacific region."

In March 2026, Envision completed the first end-to-end commercial delivery of green ammonia from its Net Zero Industrial Park in Chifeng, China to the Port of Ulsan, South Korea, validating the entire value chain – from renewable power-to-X businesses to complex international maritime logistics. Envision officially commissioned the world's largest and most advanced AI-powered green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in July 2025, with 320,000 tons annual capacity, achieving real-time optimization and stability at an industrial scale.

Frank Yu will present Envision's projects and its participation in the AEA Ammonia Certification System pilot at the World Hydrogen 2026 Summit in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on May 19, in a panel session moderated by the AEA's Trevor Brown.

SOURCE Envision Energy