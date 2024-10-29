Ericsson and MasOrange partner on European-first open programmable network integration

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and MasOrange, Spain's largest communications service provider (CSP) by customer base, are embarking on a major five-year Open RAN-ready future-network partnership that will put the Spanish operator at the forefront of Europe's open and programmable networks.

Under the deal, Ericsson will integrate Orange Spain's and MASMOVIL's existing networks. This will include supporting the consolidated MasOrange network through high-performing and sustainable network solutions designed for an increasingly open architecture. This approach enables greater flexibility, scalability, and innovation in network operations and service delivery.

Starting in October 2024, the project will run in parallel with the deployment of Ericsson-powered 5G Standalone (5G SA) in rural areas of Spain.

When complete, the project will equip MasOrange with one of the most extensive, high-capacity, and modern 5G Standalone mobile networks in Europe, enabling it to provide enhanced 5G services to subscribers throughout the country.

Meinrad Spenger, Chief Executive Officer, MasOrange, says: "This collaboration with Ericsson represents a decisive moment not only for MasOrange, but also for European telecommunications industry as a whole and for the Spanish market, as we lead the development of Open RAN and we lay the foundation for an open and programmable mobile infrastructure that will drive technological advances and sustainable growth."

Jenny Lindqvist, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "With this agreement we look at the future where high-performance and differentiated networks will be key to digitalizing enterprises and society. Our vision for the industry is based on open and programmable networks with capabilities that are exposed through network APIs and leveraged by an ecosystem of developers - driving rapid innovation and growth. We are very proud of being trusted by MasOrange to initiate this strategic execution in Europe for the development of the 5G innovation cycle."

Latest and sustainable technology

Through this partnership, MasOrange will enhance its network capabilities and competitiveness using capacity-boosting, cost-effective and energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System products as well as Core solutions. The latest Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios and RAN Compute solutions, compatible with Open RAN, will significantly increase performance and lower costs.

This upgrade will enable MasOrange to provide differentiated and innovative 5G services, ensuring a more flexible and dynamic mobile-first environment.

The deal will include extensive deployment of 5G Massive MIMO Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology. This uses many antenna elements to send and receive data at the same time, boosting network capacity and user experience for MasOrange 5G customers. This technology significantly enhances 5G capabilities by allowing for greater data transmission through multiple spatial channels.

The project will also include network optimization and densification - the process of adding more network nodes and sites to increase network performance, coverage and capacity. This process will help MasOrange to address the growing demand for 5G services in urban and rural areas , and in large venues such as stadiums.

