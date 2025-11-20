Ericsson Mobility Report: differentiated connectivity services gaining momentum

33 CSPs currently offer differentiated connectivity services based on network slicing - with a combined total of 65 offerings

New report period forecasts 6.4 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2031 - comprising two-thirds of all mobile subscriptions at the time

About 1.4 billion people expected to be served by FWA broadband by the end of 2031 - 90 percent via 5G

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G Standalone (5G SA) deployments have triggered a notable 2025 growth in the number of communications service providers (CSPs) offering differentiated connectivity commercial models based on 5G SA Network Slicing - where CSPs guarantee quality of service for customer use cases through the allocation of slices of the network. The statistic is part of in-depth reporting, analysis and forecasting in the November 2025 Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Mobility Report (EMR).

More than 90 CSPs have now launched/soft-launched 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks - an increase of about 30 CSPs from the same period last year and 20 from the June 2025 EMR report.

EMR researchers identified 118 cases - across 56 CSPs - where network slicing is used to provide differentiated connectivity services.

Of the 118 cases - 65 have moved beyond proof of concept and into commercial services, across 33 CSPs. These are either subscription services or add-on packages for consumer or enterprise customers.

Twenty-one of the 65 commercial offerings - almost one third - were launched during 2025 alone.

"We see that service providers around the world are keen to embrace and deploy 5G SA to offer differentiated connectivity based on value services and not just data volume packages," EMR publisher and Ericsson CTO, Erik Ekudden, says. "As reflected in the case studies in this EMR edition, 5G SA is already enabling differentiated connectivity opportunities. We've seen many service providers go from proof-of-concept to commercial deployment in 2025 alone, and we expect to see that trend continuing."

The November 2025 EMR covers a new forecast timeframe, from 2025 through the end of 2031.

The new reporting EMR period also covers the first expected deployments of commercial 6G. Based on previous mobile generation cycles' subscriptions uptake, EMR researchers expect the first commercial launches to be driven by leading service providers in front-runner markets - such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea, China, India, and some Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Global 6G subscriptions are forecast to reach 180 million by the end of 2031, not including the early uptake of AI-enabled Internet of Things devices. The subscription uptake number could increase significantly if 6G launches earlier than previous cycles indicate.

Commercial 6G is expected to launch about a year later in Europe, compared to other countries, than was the case for 5G, primarily due comparably later deployments of 5G SA

As an ongoing major 5G use case, enhanced mobile broadband is forecast to top 6.4 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2031, comprising about two-thirds of all mobile subscriptions at the time. Some 4.1 billion of these subscriptions - about 65 percent - are forecast to be 5G SA.

In 2025 alone, 5G subscriptions are expected to top 2.9 billion by the end of the year - equating to about one third of all current mobile subscriptions - an increase of some 600 million subscriptions year-on-year.

In geographical coverage terms, 2025 saw an increase of 400 million people worldwide being able to access 5G. About 50 percent of the global population beyond mainland China is expected to have 5G coverage by the end of 2025.

Mobile network data traffic grew 20 percent between the third quarter of 2024 and the corresponding period in 2025 - a slightly larger than expected increase, driven by mainland China and India. Continued growth is forecast at an annual average of 16 percent through 2031.

5G networks are expected to manage 43 percent of all mobile data by the close of 2025 - up from 34 percent for the corresponding period last year. EMR experts forecast this to increase to 83 percent in 2031.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband continues to grow as a 5G use case. The November 2025 EMR forecasts that about 1.4 billion people globally are expected to access FWA broadband by the end of 2031 - 90 percent via 5G.

EMR researchers have identified 159 providers that currently offer FWA services via 5G - amounting to approximately 65 percent of all FWA service providers. The number of service providers offering speed-based tariffs - a common monetization model for fixed broadband via fiber or cable - increased from 43 percent to 54 percent since the November 2024 EMR.

The 36-page November 2025 EMR includes three co-written use-case articles:

Singtel: 5G SA providing tailored experiences

Softbank: modernizing enterprise IT with 5G

SailGP: enhancing operations and viewer experiences with 5G

Ericsson will host related Ericsson Mobility Report online seminars at 09.00 (CET) and at 18.00 (CET) today, Thursday November 20 . To join please register via this link.

Read the full November 2025 Ericsson Mobility Report via this link.

Based on unique Ericsson and partner network insights, the Ericsson Mobility Report has been the key industry reference for network data, performance, statistics, and forecasts since its launch in 2011.

