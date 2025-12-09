eSignGlobal Forms Strategic Alliance with Lion-OCBC Capital Asia to Build Southeast Asia's Cross-Border Digital Trust Ecosystem

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 18th Singapore-Zhejiang Economic and Trade Council (SZETC) meeting, eSignGlobal, a leading international provider of electronic signature and digital contract services, officially announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Lion-OCBC Capital Asia, a private equity fund under OCBC Bank.

This signing marks a significant milestone as eSignGlobal secures strategic backing from a top-tier financial institution. The partnership will integrate "technology" and "capital" to jointly build a cross-border digital trust ecosystem connecting China and Southeast Asia. Concurrently, eSignGlobal announced the completion of its deep integration with Singpass, Singapore's National Digital Identity platform, becoming one of the few electronic signing platforms to achieve "two-way digital identity mutual recognition" between China and Singapore, providing the critical technical foundation for this ecosystem.

Accelerating Regional Expansion through Strategic Synergy Under the strategic agreement, eSignGlobal will establish Singapore as its regional headquarters for Southeast Asia. Leveraging Lion-OCBC Capital Asia's extensive financial network and resources across the region, the company aims to accelerate its business expansion into key ASEAN economies.

Furthermore, to better serve Chinese enterprises going global, eSignGlobal will deepen its cooperation with local professional service providers such as FOZL Group. By integrating digital signing capabilities into corporate registration and compliance management processes, eSignGlobal aims to deliver a comprehensive, full-link paperless business solution.

Singpass Integration: The Cornerstone of Digital Trust As the core infrastructure of Singapore's digital economy, Singpass plays a pivotal role in cross-border commercial scenarios. eSignGlobal's native integration allows users in Singapore and Southeast Asia to complete electronic contract signing directly by scanning a QR code with their Singpass app.

This breakthrough not only fully complies with the requirements for "Secure Electronic Signatures" under Singapore's Electronic Transactions Act (ETA) but also effectively resolves key pain points in cross-border trade, such as identity verification challenges and slow contract turnaround times. This builds a solid foundation of digital trust for cooperation between China and Singapore in sectors including finance, technology, and logistics.

High-Level Government Endorsement In her closing remarks at the SZETC meeting, Ms. Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development of Singapore, affirmed eSignGlobal's technological implementation in the local market. She noted that the Council has long been committed to promoting cooperation in trade and the digital economy, and such technological breakthroughs will further expand the depth of digital mutual recognition and enterprise collaboration between the two regions.

Vision for the Future "Singapore is the hub of the regional digital economy," said Mr. Jin Hongzhou, Founder and CEO of eSignGlobal. "Through our strategic alliance with Lion-OCBC Capital Asia, we are not just providing a signing tool; we are committed to building a secure, compliant, and efficient digital business infrastructure for enterprises across the region."

With the continuous growth of bilateral trade between China and Singapore, eSignGlobal is advancing its globalization strategy with steady steps, moving firmly towards its vision of "enabling one-quarter of the world's population to sign contracts using eSignGlobal."

