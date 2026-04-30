eSignGlobal Rebrands as eSign.AI, Marking a New Chapter in AI-Native Contract Automation

The company's evolution from e-signature provider to AI contract intelligence platform reflects deepening product capabilities and a broader global vision

HONG KONG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSignGlobal, a leading electronic signature and contract management platform, today announced its rebrand to eSign.AI — marking a fundamental shift in how the company defines its product and market position.

The new identity reflects what eSign.AI has become: not simply a tool for digital signatures, but an AI-native platform that automates the entire contract workflow — from drafting and routing to signing, compliance tracking, and post-execution management.

From Signatures to Intelligence

When eSignGlobal launched, the core promise was straightforward: legally binding electronic signatures that work across complex regulatory environments. That foundation remains intact, with certifications and legal recognition maintained across multiple markets.

What has changed is the layer of intelligence built on top of it.

eSign.AI has introduced AI Agent Integration (eSign Automation), enabling enterprises to complete online contract signing through natural language interaction — with no manual intervention required. Whether it is single-party approval, multi-party sequential signing, or large-scale parallel execution, an AI Agent can orchestrate the entire workflow in a single call by simply configuring the signing order. All signature initiations and status queries return structured JSON outputs, allowing large language models and intelligent workflows to accurately parse and act on results.

eSign Automation is now officially available in the OpenClaw ecosystem, and also supports integration via Claude MCP, ChatGPT, and other leading AI platforms. It can be accessed directly on ClawHub or GitHub.

"This rebrand is not cosmetic," said a company spokesperson. "Our customers were already using us to automate workflows that go far beyond the signature itself. The new name is an acknowledgment of where the product actually is."

Getting Started

New users can access the eSign.AI platform at esign.ai. Enterprise teams and developers can get started quickly by registering for an App ID through the Developer Center to receive a free signing quota. Paid plans and API access are available for organizations looking to embed signing and contract automation capabilities directly into their existing workflows.

About eSign.AI

eSign.AI (formerly eSignGlobal) is an AI-native electronic signature and contract automation platform built for enterprises worldwide. The platform serves over 100 countries and regions with legally binding electronic signature services, covering core industries including financial services, manufacturing, real estate, human resources, and healthcare — with 1,500+ scenario applications and 3,000+ ecosystem partners.

On the compliance front, eSign.AI holds ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 27018 certifications, and supports major regulatory frameworks including the U.S. ESIGN Act / UETA, EU eIDAS, HIPAA, GDPR, and 21 CFR Part 11, providing end-to-end legal assurance for cross-border agreements. Infrastructure is anchored by independent data centers in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Frankfurt, Germany — meeting data sovereignty requirements across jurisdictions — with full-stack HTTPS and AES-256 encryption protecting all data in transit and at rest.

SOURCE eSignGlobal