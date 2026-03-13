HANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSignGlobal team has launched esign-automation, a new skill that allows eSignGlobal users to execute online electronic contract signings via natural language interaction with the OpenClaw assistant.

This skill equips global users with advanced workplace capabilities and is available by searching directly on ClawHub or GitHub.

What is esign-automation?

esign-automation is designed specifically for automated document signing, granting OpenClaw electronic signing capabilities. Users can delegate contract signing workflows to the system, effectively training OpenClaw as a highly skilled digital employee.

Four Steps to Automated Signing

Step 1: Install the Skill

Instruct OpenClaw to install esign-automation and complete the basic configuration. It can be downloaded from ClawHub or installed via the GitHub repository(https://github.com/esign-cn-open-source/skills/tree/main/esign-automation).

Step 2: Configure the API Key

Obtain an exclusive API key from the eSignGlobal platform and configure it to enable secure communication with OpenClaw. Keep this key strictly confidential.

Step 3: Initiate a Task

Use natural language to specify the document path, participants, and signer emails to OpenClaw. The system will automatically call the eSignGlobal API to start the signing process.

Step 4: Retrieve Results Once signing is complete, esign-automation automatically synchronizes the results. Users can retrieve records directly through OpenClaw without manual polling. Developers can choose between the ClawHub or GitHub versions, which offer identical functionality.

Security Warning: OpenClaw Key Management Risks

While automation brings convenience, recent warnings from MIIT and CNCERT highlight that OpenClaw poses security risks regarding network attacks and data leaks. Skills relying on OpenClaw may expose sensitive user information, such as API keys, to third parties through logging, debugging, or exception-handling mechanisms.

We strongly advise OpenClaw users to:

Ensure strict environmental isolation when configuring API keys, avoiding public or shared devices.

Regularly monitor API key usage logs on the eSignGlobal platform.

Conduct security audits on OpenClaw or adopt additional protections like encrypted storage.

Search for esign-automation on ClawHub or GitHub to unlock a more efficient way to sign documents!

Note: Please ensure OpenClaw is deployed only with professional IT assistance and appropriate security measures.

SOURCE eSignGlobal