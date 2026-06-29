EternityX and LI-NING 1990 Forge a New Chinese Narrative for High-End Golf

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EternityX, a leading global marketing technology company, today announced its strategic partnership with LI-NING 1990, the premium golf brand under the LI-NING Group, as its integrated marketing and communications partner for 2026.

The partnership reflects EternityX's expertise in connecting brands with Chinese audiences through culturally nuanced, data-driven marketing strategies. It also reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for Chinese brands seeking to shape differentiated premium narratives in an increasingly competitive market.

Together, EternityX and LI-NING 1990 will integrate the brand's professional sporting heritage with a contemporary premium lifestyle aesthetic, leveraging precision digital strategies to expand its reach beyond core golf communities and into China's broader high-net-worth consumer segment. The collaboration aims to redefine the standards of premium sports marketing through a distinctive blend of performance, culture, and modern luxury.

Where Golf Meets Eastern Philosophy: Redefining Premium Consumer Resonance

At the intersection of sport and culture, golf's philosophy of adapting to terrain and conditions naturally aligns with Eastern values of harmony and balance. The game's emphasis on discipline, etiquette, and integrity also reflects long-standing Chinese ideals of composure, respect, and self-mastery.

This partnership brings together the essence of golf, Eastern philosophy, and LI-NING 1990's premium brand identity into a cohesive and compelling narrative. Beyond representing a modern interpretation of premium sporting lifestyle, the collaboration demonstrates EternityX's ability to translate cultural insight into meaningful brand engagement.

Grounded in a deep understanding of China's high-net-worth consumers — who increasingly value understated sophistication and authentic cultural expression — EternityX will help transform these insights into sustained brand equity growth through integrated digital excellence.

Driving Brand Equity Through Full-Portfolio Communication

Building upon LI-NING 1990's annual product roadmap, EternityX will deliver comprehensive communication optimisation across the brand's golf portfolio, including both the PRO Elite Series and CLUB Series.

Through differentiated storytelling and precise articulation of product value, the partnership seeks to convert short-term market momentum into long-term brand loyalty. Balancing technical performance with lifestyle appeal, the collaboration will strengthen LI-NING 1990's resonance among consumers who value craftsmanship, innovation, and refined sporting culture.

Charlene Ree, Founder and CEO of EternityX, stated: "The LI-NING Group has established a strong reputation in professional sports through years of commitment to athletic excellence, innovation, and performance-driven development. As the Group's dedicated golf brand, LI-NING 1990 is committed to this mission—pioneering new trends in China's sports market through professional, technologically advanced products and fashion athletic designs."

"Professionalism is only the starting point — true brand influence is ultimately defined by cultural relevance and emotional connection. Premium marketing is not about scale alone; it is about creating narratives that resonate deeply with products, people, and culture. EternityX will help LI-NING 1990 articulate a complete and compelling brand story, from philosophy to visual identity, while communicating the brand's confidence and sophistication within today's digital landscape." added Charlene.

Deric Wong, Global Chief Commercial Officer of EternityX, pointed out: "EternityX has spent years building cross-border marketing capabilities supported by extensive audience insights and data assets across premium consumer segments. These capabilities allow us to identify evolving market opportunities and support brands in building long-term strategic value."

"Whether helping international brands unlock growth opportunities in China or enabling Chinese brands to establish stronger cultural recognition and community affinity, we have developed proven pathways and mature expertise. By integrating the discipline of golf with the adaptability of Eastern strategic thinking, we aim to build a sustainable and differentiated brand growth engine for LI-NING 1990." Deric added.

Richard Zou, General Manager of China at EternityX, added: "China's premium consumer market is undergoing a significant transformation. Consumers today are no longer satisfied with imported luxury narratives alone — they increasingly seek brands that authentically reflect Eastern aesthetics, values, and cultural confidence."

"Our partnership with LI-NING 1990 represents more than a convergence of digital marketing and brand storytelling; it is a meaningful step toward elevating Chinese brands on the global premium stage. Through full-funnel engagement strategies, we will help integrate the brand's culture, design language, and product philosophy into consumers' everyday lifestyles.

Our ambition extends beyond traditional marketing objectives. We aim to help LI-NING 1990 build a long-term emotional connection with consumers, where every interaction with the brand becomes part of a deeper cultural and lifestyle experience. "said Richard.

Building the Future of Chinese Premium Brand Influence

Looking ahead, EternityX will continue to support LI-NING 1990 with a strategic approach grounded in discipline, precision, and long-term brand building.

Together, both parties will deepen their engagement within premium lifestyle communities and social ecosystems, establishing a partnership designed to create enduring consumer value and lasting industry impact.

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About LI-NING 1990

LI-NING 1990 is a premium golf brand originating from China that combines functional innovation with contemporary fashion design. The brand traces its roots to the LI-NING Golf Division, established in 2000. Following more than two decades of research and development, LI-NING 1990 was officially launched as an independent brand in 2021.

The brand logo draws inspiration from the "LI-NING Cross" pommel horse movement created by Mr. Li Ning and officially recognised by the International Gymnastics Federation. Reinterpreted through a modern design lens, the identity symbolises the three core golf techniques — the low cut, high cut, and putt — reflecting the brand's professional sporting DNA.

About EternityX Marketing Technology

At EternityX, we equip brands and businesses to master the realm of Chinese audiences through the Power of Three—PilotX, NaviX, and MediaX. These cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions enable precision targeting, providing data-driven insights that allow companies to connect with profitable audiences in key markets and beyond.

With 12,000+ successful cross-border campaigns for more than 1,000 brands, EternityX helps brands unlock growth, deepen audience connections, and drive long-term success. Our expertise bridges the gap between East and West, ensuring that brands can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Learn more about us https://www.eternityx.com

SOURCE EternityX