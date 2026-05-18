ETERNITYX EXPANDS REGIONAL GROWTH MOMENTUM THROUGH VIETNAM INDUSTRY COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON CHINESE CONSUMER DEMAND

In partnership with Cision PR Newswire, EternityX convenes Vietnam business leaders to explore the next phase of cross-border growth through AI-driven audience intelligence and strategic communications.

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HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EternityX, the AI-powered marketing technology company helping brands connect with Chinese audiences globally, co-hosted with Cision PR Newswire an exclusive executive workshop in Vietnam focused on unlocking new growth opportunities driven by rising Chinese consumer demand across Southeast Asia.

Titled "Winning Chinese Audiences for Vietnam: Driving Awareness, Demand, and Business Growth," the executive workshop brought together senior leaders from Vietnam's Tourism, Hospitality, Property, Food & Beverage, Beauty, and Communications Sectors to exchange insights on how brands can better engage Chinese consumers through localised storytelling, data-driven strategies, and AI-enabled marketing solutions.

The collaboration reflects EternityX's continued regional growth momentum and deepening engagement with Southeast Asia's evolving business ecosystem, as brands increasingly seek strategic partners capable of navigating China's highly dynamic digital and consumer landscape.

Unlocking the Next Wave of Cross-Border Growth

As Chinese outbound travel and consumption continue to recover across Asia Pacific, Vietnam is emerging as one of the region's most attractive destinations for Tourism, Lifestyle, And Investment. Against this backdrop, the workshop provided a platform for industry leaders to explore how Vietnamese brands can translate growing Chinese consumer interest into long-term business value.

Charlene Ree, CEO & Founder of EternityX, stated: "Across Asia Pacific, brands are increasingly seeking more sophisticated, AI-driven approaches to engage Chinese consumers as cross-border commerce and digital connectivity continue to evolve at pace. Our expanding footprint across Southeast Asia reflects the growing demand for integrated, insight-led growth solutions that combine AI-powered technology, strategic consultancy, and deep market understanding, while building long-term ecosystem partnerships that help brands navigate complexity, unlock new growth opportunities, and scale sustainably across international markets."

Decoding the Evolving Chinese Consumer Landscape

As keynote speaker, Deric Wong, Global Chief Business Officer of EternityX, shared insights during his presentation, "Chinese Audience Insights & Solutions for Impactful Results," drawing from EternityX's experience supporting more than 1,000 regional and global brands in cross-border marketing initiatives.

The session explored shifting Chinese consumer behaviours, including the rise of experience-led spending, digital-first discovery journeys, and the growing influence of platforms such as Douyin, Xiaohongshu, and WeChat in shaping travel, lifestyle, and purchasing decisions.

Deric noted that while Chinese consumer interest in Vietnam continues to grow, many brands still face challenges building meaningful visibility and engagement within China's highly localised digital ecosystem.

Deric Wong said, "Vietnam's strong entrepreneurial culture and globally minded business community make it one of Southeast Asia's most exciting growth markets. As Chinese consumer demand for Vietnam continues to rise, brands now have an opportunity to translate market interest into long-term commercial impact. Success today requires more than awareness — it demands precision, localisation, and the ability to engage consumers meaningfully across China's highly dynamic digital ecosystem. Supported closely by EternityX's Thailand team and broader regional expertise, we are well positioned to help Vietnamese brands accelerate growth through AI-powered audience intelligence and performance-led cross-border marketing strategies."

Building Brand Authority Through Strategic Communications

The workshop also featured insights from Giang Nguyen, Director of Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Cision PR Newswire Vietnam, who spoke on the growing importance of strategic communications and localized content in building long-term brand credibility among Chinese audiences.

Drawing from campaigns spanning Tourism Promotion, Travel Partnerships, And Integrated Destination Marketing initiatives, Giang highlighted how sustained media visibility and culturally aligned storytelling are becoming increasingly important in influencing consumer trust and purchase intent.

"As brands compete for attention in an increasingly fragmented digital landscape, credibility and cultural relevance have become critical differentiators," said Giang Nguyen. "Through strategic communications, localized narratives, and trusted media distribution, brands can build stronger emotional connections with audiences and create lasting market impact across borders," she added.

From Industry Dialogue to Regional Ecosystem Collaboration

The workshop concluded with an interactive executive dialogue session, where participating brands discussed practical challenges surrounding Chinese social media engagement, audience localization, content strategy, and cross-border digital operations.

The strong industry participation underscored growing demand for actionable market intelligence and integrated growth solutions that help brands navigate China's evolving consumer ecosystem with greater confidence and precision.

The event reflects EternityX's continued leadership in APAC as a trusted partner for brands navigating the Chinese consumer landscape through AI-powered marketing intelligence, strategic consultancy, and cross-border growth solutions.

With an expanding global footprint and deep expertise across Asia's evolving digital ecosystem, EternityX continues to empower brands to strengthen their international presence, build meaningful engagement with Chinese audiences, and unlock sustainable growth opportunities in an increasingly connected global economy.

About EternityX Marketing Technology

EternityX Marketing Technology equips brands and businesses to master the realm of Chinese audiences through the Power of Three - PilotX, NaviX, and MediaX. These cutting-edge, AI‑driven solutions provide data‑driven insights and precise targeting that help brands connect with profitable audiences in key markets and beyond, powering cross‑border marketing campaigns for over 1,000 brands. By leveraging an AI‑driven MarTech platform, omnichannel media reach, and strategic consultancy services, EternityX acts as a bridge between East and West, enabling brands to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

SOURCE EternityX