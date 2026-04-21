EurewaX Showcases at Money20/20 Asia, Secures Multiple Strategic Partnerships on Day One and Launches Payment Platform as a Service

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21, EurewaX, a global intelligent cloud platform for cross-border payments, made a prominent appearance at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok. The company unveiled its new "Payment Platform as a Service" (PPaaS) model and signed a series of strategic partnership agreements with leading financial institutions across Southeast Asia, emerging as a key highlight of the event.

"Money20/20 serves as a global hub for financial innovation," said Lee, CTO of EurewaX, at the signing ceremony. "We are honored to align with a wide range of industry partners. This not only validates the reliability and commercial value of EurewaX's technology, but also accelerates the adoption of open banking and embedded finance across Southeast Asia and other emerging markets."

Payment Platform as a Service: Empowering Every Enterprise with Native "Banking Capabilities"

EurewaX's innovative business model drew strong interest from attendees. The company built a financial "operating system" to empower enterprises with in-house financial capabilities and support their entry into cross-border payments.

At the core of EurewaX's product showcase is its "Payment Platform as a Service" offering. Through API integrations or a SaaS-based platform, financial institutions and enterprises can rapidly access a full suite of global payment capabilities—including unified collections, payouts, cross-border remittances, card issuance, crypto on/off ramps, financing-enabled virtual cards, crypto settlement, and AI-driven risk management. Clients can flexibly select modules and deploy their own payment systems without the need to build underlying infrastructure from scratch.

Lee explained at the booth: "For a regional bank, building a cross-border payment system in-house can take years and require tens of millions of dollars. With EurewaX's cloud platform, institutions can now deploy their own cross-border payment product ecosystem within 72 hours. Once deployed, clients can optionally connect directly to EurewaX's global network of financial partners-eliminating fragmented integrations and enabling seamless access to both product and financial capabilities for rapid market entry."

This model generated strong interest among attendees. A senior executive from a Philippine payment company noted: "We've been looking for a partner that can solve complex technical challenges while allowing us to retain our brand identity and customer relationships. This goes far beyond simply integrating a payment gateway."

From 'Transaction Visibility' to 'Intent Intelligence': AI Deeply Embedded in Risk Management

In the demonstration area, Lee showcased how AI serves as the platform's core intelligence layer. Proprietary machine learning models analyze transaction behavior in real time, achieving fraud detection rates exceeding 97% while reducing false positives by 40%. This capability delivers significant strategic value in the context of rapidly scaling digital transactions. In addition, EurewaX's AI toolkit can be seamlessly integrated into processes such as financial reconciliation and customer service, substantially improving operational efficiency and accuracy.

When Payment Infrastructure Evolves into an Ecosystem

Across the Money20/20 Asia exhibition floor, a clear trend is emerging: fintech is evolving from providing standalone payment tools to delivering comprehensive infrastructure. Financial services are no longer isolated; they are increasingly embedded in every transaction and business workflow.

EurewaX's newly launched intelligent payment cloud platform directly responds to this trend. Its mission is to build an open, intelligent, and compliant cross-border payment infrastructure, enabling businesses of all sizes with global ambitions to access enterprise-grade financial capabilities at lower cost and greater speed - empowering them to focus on core operations and unlock new growth opportunities.

"Our goal is to make cross-border payments as effortless as breathing," Lee concluded.

As global payment capabilities become accessible at the click of a button and every cross-border transaction is intelligently safeguarded, EurewaX's vision is steadily becoming a reality - one step at a time - on the exhibition floor in Bangkok.

SOURCE EurewaX