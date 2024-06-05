Ex Head of Japan and APAC Oracle Netsuite joins MVGX Tech as its CEO to Scale Carbon Connect Suite for Net Zero Emission

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MVGX Tech Pte Ltd, a leader in decarbonization technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of KK Pan as its new CEO. Pan brings three and half decades of technology experience to MVGX Tech, including 17 years at Oracle where he managed operations across JAPAC markets. His deep expertise in consulting, applications, and cloud services, as well as his leadership roles at JD Edwards and Peoplesoft, make him an invaluable addition to the team.

KK Pan, CEO of MVGX Tech

KK's entry strengthens the senior team at MVGX Tech, which recently also saw Frank Zhang, former managing director for Greater China at the British Standards Institution (BSI) joining as President.

MVGX Tech is a subsidiary of MVGX Holdings ("MVGXH"), a Singapore-based digital green fintech group. Its main platform product, Carbon Connect Suite, addresses all three scopes of emissions, allowing companies to manage their carbon balance sheets and gain a comprehensive understanding of their sustainability efforts. It helps companies comply with emerging regulatory requirements, such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which includes mandatory disclosures. The Carbon Connect Suite also supports the development of carbon credit projects, offering services for carbon credit issuance, listings, registry, and trading.

Developed in collaboration with internationally recognized ISO certification bodies like BSI and TÜV-SÜD, the Carbon Connect Suite ensures maximum efficiency, rigor, and credibility in carbon calculations, adhering to international standards.

What sets the Carbon Connect Suite apart is its technology, which provides verifiable, high-integrity data. This is made possible by MVGX Tech's proprietary Non-Fungible Digital Twin (NFDT®), offering an auditable and transparent trail of all transactions and data related to carbon footprints and carbon credits.

Dr. Bo Bai, Chairman of MVGX Holdings, stated, "KK Pan's extensive experience and proven track record in scaling technology platforms make him the perfect leader to guide MVGX Tech through its next growth phase. As we see increasing demand from organizations worldwide to achieve net-zero emissions, KK's expertise will be invaluable in ensuring our Carbon Connect Suite meets and exceeds client expectations. His strategic vision and leadership will undoubtedly drive MVGX Tech to new heights, further solidifying our position as a leader in the decarbonization space."

"At MVGX, we are committed to providing seamless and effective decarbonization solutions. KK Pan's appointment underscores our dedication to this mission. With his leadership, we are confident that MVGX Tech will continue to innovate and expand, helping more organizations globally navigate their journey to net zero with robust, secure, and integrated solutions.

KK Pan, CEO, of MVGX Tech, said, "I am honored to join MVGX Tech, a company at the forefront of addressing one of the most critical challenges of our time—achieving net-zero emissions. MVGX Tech has an innovative and entrepreneurial culture that is essential for tackling complex global issues. I am excited to lead this talented team and contribute to our audacious vision of making a significant and tangible impact on the world's decarbonization efforts."

"The opportunity to help organizations transition to net zero is both a great responsibility and a privilege. MVGX Tech's platform is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive and effective solutions for this challenge. I look forward to leveraging my experience in technology and platform scaling to drive the growth of MVGX Tech and ensure our solutions make an exponential impact in the fight against climate change.".

MVGX Tech is part of MVGX Holdings which includes MVGX, a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) licensed Recognised Market Operator focusing on green asset securitization, as well as a Capital Market Services licensee holder permitted to carry out brokerage and custody services.

For more information regarding MVGX Tech and its solutions and to understand the overall MVGX group offering, do visit https://www.mvgx.com/

About MVGX Holdings ("MVGX Group")

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, MVGX Holdings ("MVGX Group") is a leading digital green fintech group providing regulated financial services and end-to-end carbon Software-as-a-Service solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable future. Compliant by design, MVGX's subsidiaries hold licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore including the Recognised Market Operator license, Capital Market Services license, and Major Payment Institution license.

Enabled by its proprietary Carbon SaaS software and products, its digital green exchange for voluntary carbon credits and asset-backed securities and tokens, and an impact investment arm for green technologies and infrastructure, MVGX Group strives to be a key partner for its clients' decarbonisation journeys through the stages of define, measure, mitigate, offset, certify, and finance.

About MVGX Tech Pte. Ltd. ("MVGX Tech")

MVGX Tech is a Singapore-based Carbon Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that aims to empower corporations, governments, and institutions to take action at every stage of their decarbonisation journeys. Consolidated under the Carbon Connect Suite, MVGX Tech's products, services, and software focus on carbon measurement, reporting, and verification ("MRV") as well as decarbonisation rating, carbon credit development and issuance, carbon credit listing and registry, and carbon credit trading. Carbon Connect Suite is powered by MVGX Tech's proprietary blockchain-enabled technologies including its Non-Fungible Digital Twin (NFDT®) and Digital Carbon Credit (CNT®).

