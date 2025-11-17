MVGX Tech Launches Green Supply Chain Finance and Operational Emission Management System under the Pathfinder AI Programme at SFF 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based sustainable fintech leader MVGX Tech has launched its Green Supply Chain Finance and Operational Emission Management System under the Pathfinder AI programme, introducing a next-generation digital solution that enhances transparency, measurability, and sustainability across supply chain finance. The system made its debut at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 (SFF 2025), marking an important milestone in MVGX Tech's continued advancement of AI-enabled green finance technologies.

The platform integrates supply chain finance and environmental performance data to deliver a greener, more transparent, and sustainable approach to supply chain financing. By leveraging AI, blockchain, and sustainable data analytics, the system enables banks to identify high-quality green supply chain enterprises, quantify corporate environmental performance, and incorporate carbon emissions and ESG risk metrics into financing decisions.

Building a Digital Foundation for Data-Driven Green Supply Chain Finance

The launch of this system represents a major step forward in MVGX Tech's mission to enable data-driven and traceable sustainable finance. Powered by MVGX Tech's proprietary sustainable data analytics engine, the platform digitises the entire process—from environmental data collection and carbon performance assessment to intelligent allocation of green supply chain financing—while providing real-time visibility into carbon intensity, energy efficiency, ESG disclosures, and material sustainability events across supply chain enterprises. These integrated insights empower financial institutions and corporates to enhance transparency across supply chains, identify resilient and high-performing green partners, and embed verifiable sustainability factors into credit, procurement, and supply chain evaluation frameworks, balancing responsible risk management with long-term value creation.

MRV-Based Infrastructure for Verifiable Green Finance

MVGX Tech has long been advancing sustainable fintech innovation and has developed multiple proprietary products and services including its Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System, carbon footprint assessment and evaluation tools, and digital platforms for green finance and asset registration. These mature technologies provide the underlying capability for this system, allowing banks to adopt data-driven decision-making and regulatory compliance in sustainable financing.

Through the platform, bank clients can verify supply chain enterprises' carbon emissions and abatement data in real time, automatically generating carbon performance dashboards. This addresses the longstanding challenges of collecting and calculating Scope 3 emissions, enabling financial institutions to clearly assess corporate green performance and ESG metrics, thereby enhancing transparency and scientific rigour in supply chain finance evaluation.

Driving Supply Chain Finance into the "Green Intelligence Era"

Patrick Sze, Chief Technology Officer of GLDB, said: "At GLDB, we believe that technology is not only a key driver of innovation, but also an essential support for developing sustainable supply chain finance and risk management. By incorporating assessments of corporate green performance and carbon emissions data into our loan evaluation processes, banks can evaluate potential credit risks arising from operations beyond traditional financial indicators. With these transparent and measurable sustainability metrics, banks are able to make more compliant, scientific, and quantifiable decisions in green financing."

"Green supply chain finance is not only the integration of green finance and supply chain finance, but also a data-driven financial innovation. Through measurable and traceable carbon performance systems, we are building a second 'green balance sheet' for banks and enterprises, making sustainability the foundation of financial decision-making," added Lily Hong, Chief Executive Officer of MVGX Tech.

MVGX Tech plans to expand the platform's capabilities to include cross-border green settlements, carbon credit–backed financing solutions, and dynamic risk pricing mechanisms driven by ESG and carbon performance. These advancements aim to accelerate low-carbon transition and green transformation across regional and global supply chains.

About MVGX

MVGX Tech is a global leader in Sustainable AI and Green Finance Technology, specialising in three key areas: Green Asset Trading, Sustainable AI Services and Green Finance Solutions. By integrating expertise in artificial intelligence, sustainability and RWA-compliant green finance, MVGX provides end-to-end, internationally compliant solutions, from carbon tracking, reporting and compliance management to the integration of green assets into sustainable finance. Its mission is to empower organisations to accelerate their sustainability goals through technology-enabled transparency, trust and impact.

