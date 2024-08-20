Exascend Expands 2.5-inch SATA SSD Line to 15.36TB Capacity

Pushing the Boundaries of SATA SSD Storage with Unmatched Capacity and Performance

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its 2.5-inch SATA SSD series – SA4, SI4, and SE4 – to an unprecedented 15.36TB capacity. This advancement redefines the limits of SATA SSD storage, catering demanding applications like digital/network video recorders and media post-production.

The new 15.36TB SSDs are engineered for efficiency across diverse environments. The SE4 series operates in standard temperatures from 0°C to 70°C, while the SA4 and SI4 series feature robust coatings for extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C, ensuring reliability in both enterprise settings and harsh conditions.

Built with 3D TLC NAND Flash technology, Exascend's SATA SSDs employ direct write-to-TLC to maintain stable read and write performance, effectively mitigating performance drop-off when the SLC cache is exhausted. These SSDs boast high-density integration, with 16 NAND Flash ICs, each with 1TB capacity, on a single PCB within a slim 7mm housing. This design innovation not only maximizes storage density but also integrates hardware-based power loss protection (PLP), securing data even during unexpected power failures.

Exascend's proprietary SuperCruise™ technology further enhances write performance, while optional TCG Opal 2.01 encryption offers added data security. These features make the SA4, SI4, and SE4 series ideal upgrades from traditional HDDs, delivering superior performance and reliability.

For applications requiring higher endurance, the SATA SSDs are also available in pseudo SLC (pSLC) mode, supporting capacities up to 3.84TB with an endurance rating of 5 DWPD.

The expanded SA4, SI4, and SE4 series are now available for order. For more information, visit Exascend's website.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. We offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM modules. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at exascend.com.

