EX.IO Offers Finloop's FUIDL in Debut, Ushering in a New Era of On-Chain Liquidity Management

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.IO ("EX.IO"), a leading licensed and compliant virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong has recently successfully made available the Finloop USD Instant Digital Liquidity (FUIDL). The tokenization infrastructure and agency services for FUIDL are powered by Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop"). EX.IO serves as the first licensed trading platform for distributing this product in Hong Kong. FUIDL is a multi-chain instant subscription and redemption token, backed by an international AAA-rated USD money market fund. Following tokenization, its core strengths include the waiver of subscription and redemption fees during promotion period*, as well as the fastest T+0 settlement**, aiming to create an efficient on-chain USD liquidity management tool that combines compliance, liquidity, and security, thereby opening a new era of ultimate on-chain capital management for investors. Currently, professional investors can subscribe to the product in USD through EX.IO's Wealth section.

EX.IO previously entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Finloop to jointly advance the development of a compliant Real World Assets (RWA) ecosystem and expand global liquidity. The debut offering of FUIDL on EX.IO represents a tangible realization of this strategic partnership. Moving forward, the two parties will continue to deepen their collaboration, jointly introduce more high-quality compliant tokenized products, and design secondary trading mechanisms to enrich the asset allocation channels for eligible investors.

Four Core Strengths: Establishing a New Benchmark for Efficient On-Chain Cash Management

FUIDL is powered by Finloop as a tokenization agent, which integrates traditional money market instruments into the blockchain system through a tokenization structure, enabling on-chain holding, transfer, and circulation management of assets without altering the underlying investment objectives, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiency and user flexibility. Its product highlights are particularly standout, tailored for the high-frequency liquidity needs of the Web3 era:

Ultimate Turnover Efficiency: Leveraging blockchain technology, FUIDL enables the fastest T+0 subscription and redemption**, with support for 7x24 seamless operations, boosting clients' capital turnover efficiency.





Premium Asset Backing: Anchored to an international AAA-rated USD money market fund, ensuring principal safety and stable liquidity, providing digital asset investors with a low-volatility compliant cash management tool.





Ultra-Low Fee Trading: Waiving traditional fund subscription (minting) and redemption fees during promotion period*, significantly reducing overall transaction costs and time burdens for professional investors.





Multi-Chain Deployment with High Transparency and Verifiability: Deployed on multiple blockchains, FUIDL utilizes the public ledger and traceability features of blockchain to achieve greater transparency in holdings, circulations, and related operations, enhancing overall market trust in the asset.

Strategic Alliance: Building a Comprehensive Lifecycle Management System for Tokenized Products to Fully Activate Liquidity

Beyond the initial offering, the long-term goal of the collaboration between EX.IO and Finloop is to establish a complete lifecycle management system for tokenized products, spanning issuance, distribution, and secondary market trading, to comprehensively expand asset liquidity and operational efficiency. Following the offering of FUIDL on EX.IO, these objectives are being further realized:

Revolutionary Expansion of Distribution Channels: As a licensed digital asset trading platform, EX.IO provides FUIDL with a compliant pathway to directly reach Hong Kong's professional investor community, expected to expand the product's effective reach by 2 to 3 times.



Pioneering Secondary Market Trading Mechanisms: The two parties are jointly exploring secondary market solutions for FUIDL, offering investors more flexible entry and exit options while deepening overall market trust.



Significant Boost in Capital Efficiency: Through EX.IO's compliant distribution channels, FUIDL is projected to increase users' capital turnover efficiency by over 50% (compared to traditional fund settlements), perfectly aligning with the demands and rigorous standards of institutional-grade cash management.

Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said: "We are pleased to establish the collaboration with EX.IO. Both parties will fully leverage our complementary strengths in technology, compliance, and distribution channels to jointly explore innovative pathways for offshore RWA tokenization and connect global liquidity. Going forward, Finloop will actively promote FUIDL's integration with more overseas public blockchains and licensed exchanges, while continuously expanding the application scenarios and ecosystem extensibility of FUIDL. At the same time, we will remain deeply committed to the RWA sector, drawing on our accumulated technical expertise in offshore asset tokenization, and collaborating with partners across Web2 and Web3 ecosystems to jointly build a compliant, open, and innovative new paradigm for wealth management—injecting sustained momentum into the digital transformation of the industry."

Ms. Chen WU, Co-Founder and CEO of EX.IO, stated: "The debut offering of FUIDL on EX.IO is poised to provide professional investors with diversified, more open, and transparent new options for wealth management, while enhancing the appeal and liquidity of premium products to institutional funds in Hong Kong, the region, and globally. Looking ahead, the platform will continue to contribute to Hong Kong's and the global tokenization landscape through financial innovation, and in 2026, it will persistently select and promote the introduction of RWA products to enrich its product matrix, striving to deliver more diversified investment choices for investors. In terms of tokenization, EX.IO will further refine compliant mechanisms for asset tokenization issuance, distribution, and circulation, deepening the application of tokenization tools within the global financial system, and committing to consolidating Hong Kong's position as a global financial hub."

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com .

About EX.IO

EX.IO is a strictly regulated Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP), approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) since December 2024. As one of the first platforms to pass the "deemed-to-be-licensed" regime under the regulatory framework of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615) in Hong Kong, EX.IO has established its leading position as a compliant exchange. Additionally, the platform is the only VATP included in Hong Kong's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) system.

* 10th March 2026 to 10th September 2026. Should there be any future changes to applicable fees, the issuer will notify investors via official channels at least one month in advance. **Subject to the actual fund arrival time.

Disclaimer: The virtual assets (VA), real-world asset tokenization (RWA), and related fintech services provided by Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited and its subsidiaries ("Finloop") are conducted in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Company's terms and conditions. Finloop's services are not available to residents of Mainland China or users restricted by other specific jurisdictions. Investors are solely responsible for ensuring that their identity and actions comply with local legal and regulatory requirements, and should carefully read Finloop's agreements and risk disclosure statements. Investment involves risks. Virtual assets and RWA are emerging investment categories; price volatility can be extreme, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. You should make independent investment decisions based on your own investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance. If you have any doubts, you should seek independent professional advice.

