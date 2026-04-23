Finloop Launches "RWA CONNECT 2026" to Build a Global Open-Source RWA Ecosystem

HONG KONG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the "Connecting the World: Hong Kong RWA Infrastructure Ecosystem Seminar and RWA CONNECT 2026 Launch" held in Hong Kong, Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop") announced the official launch of a global open ecosystem community "RWA CONNECT 2026". At the event, industry leaders from around the world engaged in in-depth discussions with topics such as Hong Kong stablecoins, RWA (real-world assets), and compliant innovation. Finloop took the lead in announcing its open-source ecosystem initiative, and presented a major commitment to a RWA technology service platform, marking that new issuance through RWA tokenization has officially entered the "Thousand-US Dollar Era".

RWA CONNECT Core Philosophy: Open Source, Co-Creation, and Think-Tank Orientation

The event was jointly organized by Finloop, Fosun Wealth Holdings, FinChain, and ME Group. It brought together numerous elites from government, academia, finance, Web3, and media sectors. During the event, Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, announced that "RWA CONNECT 2026" has officially kicked off. From the day onward, for any new issuance project adopting FinRWA Platform (FRP) 3.0 as a one-stop RWA system foundation, the technology system cost can be reduced to as low as US$3,000. This means that tokenization services, which were once expensive and difficult to access, have now transformed into transparent and professional offerings.

Mr. Cai Hua pointed out that Finloop is actively leveraging Hong Kong's unique position as a "super connector" to launch RWA CONNECT. The initiative aims to address the "pain points" of information asymmetry across the entire RWA lifecycle — issuance, listing, and distribution — while building a "triple bridge" connecting Hong Kong and global markets, capital and real-world assets, as well as Web2 and Web3. He also unveiled Finloop's three major ecological openness commitments:

Disclosure of compliant issuance processes and frameworks to promote industry-wide standardization and transparency;

Transparency of technology platform costs, making them verifiable and predictable;

Unified promotion of onboarded project assets to the global exchanges and compliant financial institutions connected by Finloop, while open-sourcing core solutions to ecosystem partners.

"Hong Kong's RWA shall go global, connect globally, and integrate into the international system to achieve true long-term value," Mr. Cai Hua emphasized. "The core philosophy of RWA CONNECT is open source, co-creation, and think-tank orientation. By opening our solutions, service processes, and standard mechanisms, we aim to build this community into a shared industry think tank. At the same time, we will fully respect and protect the proprietary technologies and business confidentiality of all partner institutions. In the future, RWA CONNECT will continue to invite high-quality, compliant RWA infrastructure providers, project parties, and institutions from around the world to become ecosystem partners, and jointly help Hong Kong's Web3.0 industry reach global heights."

FRP 3.0: The Hardcore Technology Powering the "Thousand-US Dollar Era"

The core technology enabling this cost breakthrough is the FinRWA Platform (FRP) 3.0, developed by Finloop. With compliance at its core, collaboration as its engine, and transparency as its safeguard, the platform provides a complete end-to-end closed loop for RWA products — from issuance and token minting & burning, to listing and on-chain circulation. It supports multi-party collaboration across the full tokenization lifecycle, including issuers, custodians, and token agents. Compared to the previous version 2.0, FRP 3.0 introduces new FinGo features for the C-end (retail customers) by empowering traditional securities firms and enabling their customers subscribe to RWA products with a single click. It also enhances FinMix mid-office capabilities, enabling centralized order scheduling and real-time status synchronization, delivering seamless interoperability from fiat currency to RWA products and from off-chain to on-chain.

Top Global Lineup Gathers to Build the Foundation of the RWA Ecosystem

This event gathered top forces from policy, academia, legal, and industry sectors. Mr. Bryan Peng, Executive Director of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Professor Lin Chen, Vice-President of The University of Hong Kong, and Mr. David Wang, Partner at Jun He Law Offices, were invited to attend and deliver keynote speeches from the perspectives of Hong Kong fintech policy & competitive advantages, academic insights, and compliance frameworks, laying a solid foundation for the development of the RWA ecosystem.

In the announcement segment, OmniRealm, in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan, officially launched Hong Kong's first RWA rating platform, marking a key step forward in industry standardization. Three cross-sector roundtables were also held on the themes of "Dual-Currency Drive • Digital-Real Integration: Outlook on Hong Kong's Digital Hong Kong Dollar and Stablecoin Ecosystem", "Regulatory and Risk Control Synergy: Building a Trustworthy RWA Foundation", and "Harnessing Collective RWA Ecosystem Strength: Establishing Hong Kong as a New Global Digital Asset Hub". Distinguished participants included representatives from leading domestic and international institutions such as China Asset Management (Hong Kong), HashKey, Anchorpoint, OASES, Greaterbay Financier Association, SlowMist, Conflux, Beosin, Hivemind Capital, Vobile Group, Ava Labs, KuCoin, and exSat. They engaged in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge topics, demonstrating the growing global influence and collaborative momentum within the RWA sector.

RWA CONNECT 2026 officially invites all participants to co-create the future of RWA in Hong Kong!

https://www.finlooprwa.com/rwa-connect

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com .

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited