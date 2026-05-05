Finloop's FUIDL is now Available on CapBridge and 1exchange, Expanding Liquidity in Asia

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop") announced that Finloop USD Instant Digital Liquidity (FUIDL) has been officially listed on CapBridge, a leading digital investment platform in Singapore, and on 1exchange, a regulated RWA exchange for listing and trading of RWA tokens. The token is now available for subscription by professional investors. This marks FUIDL's first entry into the Singapore market and provides Asian professional investors with a compliant and efficient on-chain USD liquidity management tool.

FUIDL is powered by Finloop, which acts as the tokenization agent providing the tokenization infrastructure and agency services. It is an instant subscription and redemption token deployed on multiple blockchains. Compared with traditional cash management tools, FUIDL achieves several key breakthroughs:

Fast Liquidity : Supports as fast as T+0* subscription and redemption, with seamless 24/7 operation, significantly improving capital turnover efficiency.

: Supports as fast as T+0* subscription and redemption, with seamless 24/7 operation, significantly improving capital turnover efficiency. High-quality Asset Backing : The underlying assets are anchored to international AAA-rated investment-grade USD money market funds, balancing principal safety and stable yield.

: The underlying assets are anchored to international AAA-rated investment-grade USD money market funds, balancing principal safety and stable yield. Low Trading Fee : During the promotional period**, traditional fund subscription (minting) and redemption fees are waived.

: During the promotional period**, traditional fund subscription (minting) and redemption fees are waived. Multi-Chain Deployment and Process Transparency: Deployed on multiple major blockchains with transparent process management.

This collaboration establishes a complete end-to-end ecosystem covering token issuance, primary market distribution, and secondary market trading. While maintaining traditional financial-grade security, FUIDL sets a new compliant paradigm for institutional-grade on-chain fund management. CapBridge will help FUIDL expand its primary market distribution channels and enhance its reach and liquidity in the global wealth management market. 1exchange will list FUIDL on its regulated trading platform, providing eligible investors with access to secondary market trading in FUIDL, and a broader range of investment opportunities.

Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said: "This cooperation with CapBridge and 1exchange provides FUIDL with compliant distribution channels to reach professional investors in Singapore and overseas markets. It also marks FUIDL's first expansion of customer base into Singapore. Finloop has built a one-stop RWA technology, issuance, and distribution platform — the FinRWA Platform (FRP) — and has been assisting issuers in launching high-quality tokenized products such as FUIDL. Hong Kong and Singapore rank as the world's third and fourth global financial centers and the top two in the Asia-Pacific region. This collaboration will further strengthen Finloop's leading influence in the Asian RWA sector."

Dr. Janet Liu, CEO of CapBridge, said: "The introduction of FUIDL will further expand the boundaries for global institutional and high-net-worth clients in frontier and secure asset allocation. FUIDL not only enriches CapBridge's diversified wealth management resources but also facilitates seamless connectivity between traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem. Through CapBridge's mature distribution network and client service system, we aim to help more Asian professional investors participate in the RWA tokenization wave with lower barriers and higher transparency."

Sheena Lim, CEO of 1exchange, said: "The listing of FUIDL on 1exchange provides eligible investors with more efficient, transparent, and compliant trading options for tokenized products. This collaboration is a significant step forward in building a fully integrated ecosystem that connects tokenization, primary issuance, listing and secondary market trading, enabling the continuous introduction of high-quality tokenized assets to investors."

Looking ahead, the three parties will leverage their strengths in technology, compliance, and distribution to jointly explore innovative pathways for offshore RWA tokenization. They will continue to select and distribute high-quality tokenized assets, offering investors diversified investment opportunities. Finloop will also collaborate with Web2 and Web3 ecosystem partners to build a compliant, open, and innovative wealth management ecosystem and connect global liquidity.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com.

About CapBridge

CapBridge, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore. As a Capital Markets Services licensee, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer top-tier funds, digital asset funds, stocks, bonds, equities, and arrange life insurance products. It provides mass affluent, HNWIs, and institutional clients with seamless access to both private and public markets, meeting clients' diverse asset allocation needs. For more information, please visit www.capbridge.sg.

About 1exchange

1exchange, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens and private listings, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Offering full-stack on-chain infrastructure, the platform enables issuers to list RWAs, while enabling investors to trade modern digital assets in a regulated secondary market, unlocking global liquidity. Visit www.1x.exchange for more information.

*Subject to the actual fund arrival time.

** The promotional period is valid until 31 December 2026. The fee waiver applies exclusively to CapBridge transactions; 1exchange (1x) is not included in this promotion. Should there be any future changes to applicable fees, the issuer will notify investors via official channels at least one month in advance.

Disclaimer: The virtual assets (VA), real-world asset tokenization (RWA), and related fintech services provided by Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited and its subsidiaries ("Finloop") are conducted in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Company's terms and conditions. Finloop's services are not available to residents of Mainland China or users restricted by other specific jurisdictions. Investors are solely responsible for ensuring that their identity and actions comply with local legal and regulatory requirements, and should carefully read Finloop's agreements and risk disclosure statements. Investment involves risks. Virtual assets and RWA are emerging investment categories; price volatility can be extreme, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. You should make independent investment decisions based on your own investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance. If you have any doubts, you should seek independent professional advice.

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited