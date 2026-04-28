Experience Eastern culture amidst landscapes: China's Guizhou creates diverse cultural tourism experiences

GUIYANG, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CNS:

Located in southwestern China, Guizhou is a region where natural scenery intertwines with multi-ethnic cultures.

The photo shows performers performing traditional local opera at the entrance of Yunfeng Tunbao in Anshun, Guizhou. Photo by Tang Zhe

This area boasts both typical karst topography and abundant cultural resources. From the Yangming School of Thought to ethnic cultures and the Tunpu culture, diverse historical and cultural elements converge and flourish here.

In recent years, Guizhou has leveraged these resources to steadily advance the integration of culture and tourism. Through initiatives such as developing cultural routes and immersive experiences, traditional culture has been seamlessly incorporated into modern tourism settings.

Meanwhile, Guizhou is transforming cultural resources into experiential offerings by focusing on distinctive cultural sectors such as Yangming culture, ethnic culture, Tunpu culture, and red culture. In the realm of red culture, the "Red Ribbon" Long March Digital Technology and Art Museum, themed around this heritage, presents historical narratives through digital imagery and interactive displays, establishing itself as one of the region's premier cultural experience destinations.

At the Xiuwen Yangming Cultural Park, guided by concepts such as "the unity of knowledge and action," local authorities have launched interpretive and experiential programs to facilitate a deeper understanding of traditional philosophies. Wang Yangming's School of Mind has exerted considerable influence in East Asia and has long garnered attention in regions such as South Korea and Japan.

In Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, sites such as the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village and Zhaoxing Dong Village showcase diverse cultural forms through ethnic architecture, songs and dances, and intangible cultural heritage displays. Traditional crafts like Miao embroidery and batik continue to be practiced in daily life, and visitors can participate in hands-on production experiences.

The Anshun Tunbao culture preserves its settlement layout dating back over 600 years, transforming historical and cultural heritage into tourism offerings through activities such as traditional opera performances and immersive experiences in ancient villages.

Public data shows that Guizhou has currently established over 200 intangible cultural heritage tourism experience spaces and 519 heritage workshops, where visitors can engage in interactive experiences. Cultural resources are rapidly being transformed into tangible tourism products.

Amid the interplay of multiculturalism and natural landscapes, Guizhou is emerging as a vital window showcasing the culture of Southwest China.

SOURCE CNS