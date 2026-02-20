Experience Essence of Japan: Villa Fontaine Premier Haneda Airport Launches All-inclusive Luxury Stay Featuring Rickshaws, Kimonos, and Fine Dining

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Fudosan Villa Fontaine Co., Ltd., a member of the Sumitomo Realty & Development Group, has introduced a new all-inclusive experience at Villa Fontaine Premier Haneda Airport, directly connected to Haneda Airport Terminal 3. Starting April 2026, travelers can experience a curated "Wonderful Japan" itinerary designed to simplify travel by combining multiple services into one stay.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202602134102?p=images

Links and Media Kit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202602134102-O1-oN0Owz7j.pdf

A Seamless Airport Stay

As a primary entry and exit point for Japan, Haneda Airport Garden Complex provides a convenient setting for travelers. This plan combines traditional culture with modern hotel amenities, allowing guests to transition smoothly between their flight and their stay. From arrival until departure, guests can experience Japanese hospitality in a relaxed environment.

By integrating services--including private transport, cultural activities, and dining--into a single itinerary, the hotel aims to reduce the logistical effort of coordinating separate bookings and navigating language barriers. This allows guests to focus on their journey with greater ease.

Plan Inclusions

Accommodations: Stay in Executive rooms or higher categories

Dining: Daily breakfast, dinner, bar access, and selections of Washoku (Japanese) cuisine

Natural Hot Spring: Access to "Izumi Tenku no Yu" facilities

Wellness: An "ELLE SPA" treatment session

Arrival Service: Meet-and-greet at the arrival lobby

Private Chauffeur: Access to a private hire car during the stay

Cultural Experiences: Private indoor Rickshaw ride and professional Kimono styling

Campaign Overview

In conjunction with the launch, a 20% discount early-bird coupon "BL46" is available for bookings made via the official website by March 31, 2026.

Booking: Until March 31, 2026

Stay: From April 1, 2026

Promo Code: BL46

https://booking.hvf.jp/booking/result?code=cc1d554a-7115-4033-a7a6-c8a965997bfc&hotel_plan_codes=11323239

About the Hotel

Connected to Terminal 3, this hotel features river-view rooms and provides a quiet environment away from the airport's main activity. With 24-hour room service and various dining options, it offers a convenient base for travelers.

About HANEDA AIRPORT GARDEN

Haneda Airport Garden is a commercial complex that redefines the airport experience. It features Japan's largest* airport hotel with 1,691 rooms, diverse shops, a rooftop onsen, and a bus terminal.

*As of Nov. 2024, researched by JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co.

SOURCE Sumitomo Fudosan Villa Fontaine Co., Ltd.