Experience Toys Are Joys

Brighten the Season with Toys"R"Us Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas season, the spirit of joy shines brighter than ever at Toys"R"Us Asia. Joy is something everyone can share. With the magic of toys, anyone can become the Santa for their family, friends and loved ones.

Creating Magical Moments

Toys Are Joys, and they have the incredible power connecting people and creating unforgettable moments filled with fun and excitement. Step into the newly reimagined Asia flagship store at VivoCity, where Toys"R"Us invites you to discover a dynamic mix of toy shopping and interactive play zones! This Christmas, Toys“R”Us Singapore is ready to celebrate in grand style with festive favourites and a magical Disney journey at VivoCity!

This year, Toys"R"Us Asia has curated numerous exciting partnerships to deliver unique experiences for kids and kidults to enjoy Toy+Play. Celebrate the joy of giving by lighting up the lives of those around you with the gift of play.

Imagine the delight of unwrapping an exclusive Playpop and a variety of passionately developed toys on Christmas morning, the laughter echoing during a family day at Kiztopia in Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport, the creativity sparked in the workshops at K11 MUSEA store in Hong Kong and the surprise of finding that missing piece from a childhood character collection at Odaiba store in Japan. Toys Are Joys, and they have the incredible power connecting people and creating unforgettable moments filled with fun and excitement.

Festive Surprises Await

Toys"R"Us Asia is rolling out an exciting array of initiatives this holiday season to help you find the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Here's a glimpse of what's in store:

Step into the newly reimagined Asia flagship store at VivoCity, where Toys"R"Us invites you to discover a dynamic mix of toy shopping and interactive play zones! This vibrant destination is filled with exclusive zones featuring beloved IPs like Bandai, Transformers, Nintendo, and Barbie—sparking the imagination for kids and kidults alike.

This Christmas, Toys"R"Us Singapore is ready to celebrate in grand style with festive favourites and a magical Disney journey at VivoCity! Join us for special in-store activities where families can meet iconic characters like Geoffrey, LEGO's Ninjago Lloyd, a dinosaur, and more! Plus, enjoy free roving LEGO Make & Take sessions on weekends at select stores. For a full list of activities, updated weekly, click here: https://bit.ly/48y2MVc.

Star Card Member Exclusives

From now until November 30, members can enjoy exclusive holiday treats! Spend $80 to receive a $10 voucher, or spend $150 to receive two $10 vouchers, redeemable from December 1 to 15.

And that's not all! Members can also enter to win* one of six chances to grab as many toys as they can in one minute. Qualifying periods run from now to November 29 and from December 1 to 15. Spend $80 to qualify for the first Toy Dash and $150 for the second Toy Dash.

*up to retail value of $1,000

Let's Celebrate Together

Toys"R"Us is your go-to destination for holiday magic, with "R" Shopkeepers, who have recently put on their new outfits, ready to assist you in finding the perfect gifts that inspire wonder and connection. You can also enjoy shopping at online store with delivery to make your holiday shopping seamless and enjoyable.

Let's come together to spread happiness, create laughter and make lasting memories. Join Toys"R"Us, to share, because Toys Are Joys!

View Festive Highlights

Explore our top holiday picks and must-have toys this season:

View Top 30 toys: Top 30 Items

Browse Christmas catalogue: Christmas Toybook

Stay connected with us for the latest updates and festive fun:

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company's mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys"R"Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Brunei – and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, the company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market.

Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs as well as interactive and immersive in-store play experiences that inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us current or former operating companies around the world.

SOURCE Toys"R"Us Asia