Experience Toys Are Joys

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Holiday season, the spirit of joy shines brighter than ever at Toys"R"Us Asia. With the magic of toys, anyone can become the Santa for their family, friends and loved ones.

Creating Magical Moments

Toys Are Joys, and they have the incredible power connecting people and creating unforgettable moments filled with fun and excitement. Browse Holiday catalogue: https://www.toysrus.com.my/ecatalogue-MY-list-asset-11.html

This year, Toys"R"Us Asia has curated numerous exciting partnerships to deliver unique experiences for kids and kidults to enjoy Toy+Play. Celebrate the joy of giving by lighting up the lives of those around you with the gift of play.

Imagine the delight of unwrapping an exclusive Playpop and a variety of passionately developed toys on holiday morning, the laughter echoing during a family day at Kiztopia in Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport, the creativity sparked in the workshops at K11 MUSEA store in Hong Kong and the surprise of finding that missing piece from a childhood character collection at Odaiba store in Japan. Toys Are Joys, and they have the incredible power connecting people and creating unforgettable moments filled with fun and excitement.

Festive Surprises Await

Toys"R"Us Malaysia is bringing even more excitement this festive season with the grand renovation of its flagship store at Mid Valley Megamall and an expanded partnership with Kiztopia to introduce the Toy+Play concept. Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant IP-driven Toy Hub and interact with life-sized models of their favourite characters—a true paradise for toy enthusiasts!

This Holiday season, Toys"R"Us Malaysia is delighted to showcase a curated selection of must-have toys, including exclusives like the Rainbocorns collection and Super Wings TV series characters, as well as popular plush collectibles like Sumikko Gurashi, Squishmallows, and PlayPop Plush. For Millennial and Gen-Z fans, a special "kidult" collection features iconic brands such as Pokémon, Nintendo, Gundam, Hello Kitty, and Super Mario, along with trending collectibles from Roblox, Adopt Me, and Aphmau. Adding to the festive cheer, Toys"R"Us is offering exclusive Fun Bonus Vouchers for Star Card members—spend RM150 to receive a RM20 voucher, or spend RM300 for a RM50 voucher, providing loyal customers with extra savings as they shop for the perfect gifts.

In the spirit of giving, Toys"R"Us Malaysia has partnered with Make-A-Wish Malaysia for a Charity Gift Wrapping campaign. For every gift wrapping service requested, Toys"R"Us will donate RM2 to support critically ill children, spreading joy and making a difference this holiday season.

Let's Celebrate Together

Toys"R"Us is your go-to destination for holiday magic, with "R" Shopkeepers, who have recently put on their new outfits, ready to assist you in finding the perfect gifts. You can also enjoy shopping at online store with delivery to make your holiday shopping seamless and enjoyable.

Let's come together to spread happiness, create laughter and make lasting memories. Join Toys"R"Us, to share, because Toys Are Joys!

View Festive Highlights

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company's mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys"R"Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Brunei – and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau (China). The company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us current or former operating companies around the world.

