Exploring Cultural Connections and Innovative Design: The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award's Salon Tour Lands in Bangkok This May

TAIPEI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Pin Design Award's "Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon", executed by the "Taiwan Design Research Institute", has officially launched its Asian tour this year. Following successful events in Shanghai and Shenzhen in April, the salon is now set for its next stops in Bangkok on May 16th. This event will offer both local and online live streaming sessions, welcoming design enthusiasts and professionals.

From the left to right: Krit Phutpim, Wei Chen, Chatpong Chuenrudeemol, Johnason Lo, and 1983ASIA (speaker at Kuala Lumpur event). (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Design Research Institute)

Since 2015, the Golden Pin Design Award has been hosting the "Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon" event annually, inviting creative minds from around the world to share their experiences and insights, collectively exploring more possibilities in design, and fostering innovation and development in the design industry and culture.

The Bangkok event, in collaboration with art4d for the first time, is themed "Unlocking Creative Potential: Values, ideas and attitudes that shape a new design territory for a better world." It invites design practitioners from diverse backgrounds to explore innovative approaches to contemporary challenges, aiming to create meaningful transformations.

The lineup of speakers is nothing short of stellar. One of the highlights includes Thai architect Chatpong Chuenrudeemol, the 2020 Silpathorn Award laureate in the field of architecture. Chatpong's well-known project, "Bangkok Bastards," focuses on makeshift, unauthorized constructions by locals, which he views as intuitive, flexible solutions to real-life problems. He also frequently creates innovative solutions within limited budgets and spatial conditions, as demonstrated by his award-winning "Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion" at the 2023 Golden Pin Design Awards. His unique design philosophy and experience are sure to bring rich academic and practical insights to this salon.

Another highlight speaker, Krit Phutpim, founder of Dots Design Studio, will discuss his journey in product design, focusing on innovative solutions that enhance functionality and aesthetics. Krit has served several renowned Thai brands such as ARMA, galvanii, and Filobula. Additionally, He is enthusiastic about transportation design, leveraging professional material knowledge and craftsmanship to create functional and aesthetically pleasing products. These include the award-winning wooden bicycles recognized by the Red Dot and Japan's Good Design Award, as well as last year's Golden Pin Design Award recipient, the "DOTS KAYAK" bamboo kayak.

The salon will highlight Taiwanese designers like Johnason Lo, founder of JL DESIGN, and Wei Chen, a project architect at Metahouse Architects & Associates. Johnason, known for his work in motion graphics, has significantly influenced Taiwan's major award ceremonies and collaborated with global brands like ASUS and Netflix. His upcoming presentation will discuss integrating design into corporate and social spheres. Meanwhile, Wei will share her experiences in transforming spaces, focusing on an award-winning project that converted a dark recycling center in campus into a vibrant educational environment. Their contributions underscore the unique creativity and innovation stemming from Taiwanese design, promising to enrich the dialogues and foster cross-cultural exchanges at the events.

The "Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon" in Bangkok is scheduled for May 16th at 6:00 PM (GMT+7), at the AUA Language Center, Ratchadamri. This event is free of charge. Register here: https://bit.ly/3xVgDGL . The session will also be live-streamed, allowing global participation. Stay updated via the Golden Pin Design Award's Facebook page.

