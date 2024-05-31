Eye Level Awards Ceremony Honors Over a Thousand Academic Elite

International competitions help students broaden their horizons and enhance their competitiveness

HONG KONG, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual event "Eye Level Awards Ceremony and Carnival 2024," organized by Daekyo Hong Kong, was successfully held at the Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Centre on May 12th. This unique awards ceremony and carnival attracted over a thousand students and their parents to participate. The recognized academic elites challenged themselves through international and local competitions hosted by Eye Level, enriching their learning experiences and broadening their horizons.

The awards presented at this ceremony included Eye Level Program Completers, International Math Olympiad 2023, l Literary Award 2023, English Challenge 2023, Hong Kong Critical Thinking Math Challenge 2024. Mr. Jae-won Choi, Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, and Ms. Cherry Wu, Principal of Greenfield English (International) Kindergarten served as award presenters. The ceremony and carnival attracted over a thousand students and their parents to participate. Games and photo booths were set up, including Korean cultural experiences. The interesting booth games were very popular with the attending children.

Eye Level hosts multiple competitions each year, aiming to facilitate mutual learning and exchange among students through fun and engaging contests, thus broadening children's horizons and enhancing their interest in mathematics, language learning, and logical thinking skills. Four highly esteemed international and local competitions include: Eye Level Math Olympiad 2023, Eye Level Literary Award 2023, Eye Level English Challenge 2023, and Eye Level Critical Thinking Math Challenge 2024, attracting over 3,000 students to participate. Among them, representatives from nearly 60 local schools were invited, providing more students with the opportunity to participate in the competitions.

It is worth mentioning that students from 16 countries and regions joined The Eye Level Literary Award 2023. This year, one of the global prize winners from Hong Kong was invited to Seoul Korea to attend our Global Award Ceremony.

Interactive experiences were set up at the awards ceremony to add grandeur to the event. Mr. Jae-won Choi, Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, and Ms. Cherry Wu, Principal of Greenfield English (International) Kindergarten served as award presenters.

In addition to witnessing the joy of the award-winning students, the event featured over a dozen meticulously designed children's STEAM, innovative, thought-provoking, and skill-testing booth games, allowing attending students and their families to enjoy a memorable and joyful awards ceremony and Mother's Day celebration.

The awards presented at this ceremony are as follows:

List of Schools Participating in the 2023-2024 Eye Level International and Local Competitions (no specific ranking):

Kindergarten: Po Leung Kuk Lau Chan Siu Po Kindergarten,Sharon Lutheran Church Kindergarten, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Chan King Har Kindergarten, HK&KKWA SFC Kindergarten (Sui Wo Court), Greenfield English (International) Kindergarten (The Long Beach) Greenfield English , (International) Kindergarten (Ma On Shan), Greenfield English (International) Kindergarten (Tseung Kwan O), Yuen Long Public Middle School Alumni Association Lau Leung Sheung Memorial Kindergarten, Sunkids Kindergarten, Creative Kindergarten, Po Leung Kuk Eric Cheng Pre- Primary Education Service Centre, Saint Monica's Kindergarten, Pok Oi Hospital Sy Siok Chun Kindergarten, Yan Oi Tong Pang Hung Cheung Kindergarten, Po Leung Kuk Mrs Fong Wong Kam Chuen Kindergarten, TWGHS Tin Wan (1996-1997 Directors) Kindergarten

Primary School: Sau Ming Primary School, Christian and Missionary Alliance Sun Kei Primary School, Choi Wan Saint Joseph's Primary School, S.K.H. Kei Oi Primary School, Precious Blood Primary School, The Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club Hioe Tjo Yoeng Primary School, St. Paul's Primary Catholic School, Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Ho Yat Tung Primary School, Po Leung Kuk Choi Kai Yau School, SKH Holy Cross Primary School, Buddhist Wong Cheuk Um Primary School, Chan's Creative School (H.K. Island), Emmanuel Primary School Kowloon, E.L.C.H.K. Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School, St. Patrick's School, Maryknoll Convent School (Primary Section), Lung Kong World Federation School, Lau Tak Yung Memorial Primary School, St. Bonaventure Catholic Primary School, Carmel Leung Sing Tak School, Salesian Yip Hon Primary School

Secondary School: Lingnan Hang Yee Memorial Secondary School, Chinese Y.M.C.A. College, The Church of Christ in China Heep Woh College, The Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club Hioe Tjo Yoeng Primary School, Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club College, Shatin Tsung Tsin Secondary School, St. Francis Xavier's College, Liu Po Shan Memorial College, Po Leung Kuk No.1 W.H. Cheung College, C.C.C. Kei Heep Secondary School, SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School, Buddhist Tai Kwong Chi Hong College, Pui Kiu College, The Church of Christ in China Hoh Fuk Tong College, Henrietta Secondary School, Chinese Methodist School North Point, Buddhist Hung Sean Chau Memorial College, Hong Kong Taoist Association The Yuen Yuen Institute Chan Lui Chung Tak Memorial School, The Church of Christ in China Ming Kei College, True Light Middle School of Hong Kong, Kiangsu-Chekiang College

About Eye Level:

Eye Level is a leading provider of supplementary education services, with over 2 million students worldwide experiencing Eye Level's programs. The core value of Eye Level is to start from the student's perspective and provide personalized learning plans. Currently, the number of Eye Level centers is continuously growing, offering supplementary educational services in 19 countries and regions worldwide.

