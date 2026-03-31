New Milestone Achieved! Fibocom's Fx550 5G Module Based on Samsung Exynos Modem Enters Global Mass Production

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, Fibocom announced that its Fx550 5G module (including FM550 M.2 form factor and FG550 LGA form factor), developed based on the Samsung Exynos Modem chipset, has officially entered large-scale mass production. The commercial launch of this product not only marks a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between Fibocom and Samsung, but also provides high-performance and highly reliable connectivity solutions for global 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) and broadband IoT applications, such as wireless fixed terminals, MiFi devices, and industrial gateways.

Fibocom’s FX550 5G Module Based on Samsung Exynos Modem Enters Global Mass Production

Strong Partnership: Elevating 5G Connectivity to New Era

This mass production milestone represents a key achievement in the deep strategic partnership between Fibocom and Samsung. Samsung's 5G chipset solutions have been widely validated through large-scale global deployments, known for their high stability, outstanding RF performance, and broad global compatibility. By integrating their technological strengths, both parties aim to leverage their expertise in chipset architecture and industry applications to accelerate the adoption and expansion of 5G across global vertical industries.

"At Samsung, we are pleased to deepen our strategic collaboration with Fibocom as we advance next generation 5G connectivity for global markets. The successful mass production of Fibocom's Fx550 module highlights our shared commitment to innovation, performance, and reliability in delivering cutting-edge connectivity for FWA and broadband IoT applications. Together, we are building a foundation for smarter, more connected industries in the AI era." – Jungwon Lee, executive vice president and head of the System LSI Modem Development Team at Samsung Electronics

Simon Tao, VP of Wireless Solutions Business Group and General Manager of MBB BU at Fibocom, stated: "We are honored to establish an exclusive partnership with Samsung Electronics, and to be the first to achieve large-scale mass production and market validation in the broader IoT domain. With the simultaneous rollout of multiple regional variants including Fx550-EAU, Fx550-JP, and Fx550-MEA, Fibocom will empower global enterprises to accelerate their growth on the fast lane of high-speed connectivity."

Key Advantages: Fx550 Empowering Industry Digital Transformation

Built on the Samsung Exynos Modem platform, the Fx550 module sets new benchmarks in process technology, transmission standards, and networking flexibility:

3GPP Rel.16 Support for Reliable Communications

Fully compliant with 3GPP Release 16, Fx550 delivers lower latency and higher bandwidth, meeting the demands of real-time data transmission and high-capacity connectivity in FWA and IoT applications.

Fully compliant with 3GPP Release 16, Fx550 delivers lower latency and higher bandwidth, meeting the demands of real-time data transmission and high-capacity connectivity in FWA and IoT applications. Carrier Aggregation for Breakthrough Speeds

In NR SA mode, Fx550 supports up to NR 5CC carrier aggregation (200MHz bandwidth), achieving peak downlink speeds of up to 4.67Gbps. Its ability to efficiently aggregate fragmented spectrum enhances operator's live network's performance and user experience globally.

In NSA mode, it supports NR 2CC + LTE 5CC aggregation at maximum, with peak downlink speeds up to 6.47Gbps. Under LTE networks, Fx550 supports up to Cat.20 capability, ensuring strong compatibility with global 4G live networks. This advanced carrier aggregation capability improves spectrum utilization and ensures high-speed connectivity even in complex network scenarios.

In NR SA mode, Fx550 supports up to NR 5CC carrier aggregation (200MHz bandwidth), achieving peak downlink speeds of up to 4.67Gbps. Its ability to efficiently aggregate fragmented spectrum enhances operator's live network's performance and user experience globally. In NSA mode, it supports NR 2CC + LTE 5CC aggregation at maximum, with peak downlink speeds up to 6.47Gbps. Under LTE networks, Fx550 supports up to Cat.20 capability, ensuring strong compatibility with global 4G live networks. This advanced carrier aggregation capability improves spectrum utilization and ensures high-speed connectivity even in complex network scenarios. Open-architecture for Optimized System Cost

Fx550 adopts a high-performance modem architecture and has been deeply adapted with mainstream application processors (APs/Host CPU) such as Broadcom and Realtek. This compatibility provides developers with greater flexibility, reduces development costs, and enables ODMs to create differentiated products.

In addition, Fx550 supports multiple operating systems including Linux, OpenWRT, RDK-B, and PrplOS, facilitating rapid FWA device development, software stack reusement, and seamless upgrades to the latest Wi-Fi Mesh standards, while enhancing Wi-Fi compatibility for CPE devices.

Global Coverage: Multiple Variants for Key Markets

To meet regional certification and deployment requirements, Fx550 is available already in multiple versions, including FM550-EAU (Europe/Asia/Australia), FG550-EAU (Europe/Asia/Australia), FG550-JP (Japan), FG550-NA (North America), and FG550-MEA (Middle East & Africa). The modules are now ready to support customers globally with both products and technical services.

The mass production of Fx550 marks a crucial step in Fibocom's global 5G ecosystem strategy. Moving forward, Fibocom will continue to collaborate with global industry partners such as Samsung to lead 5G even 6G innovation and accelerate the widespread adoption of 5G FWA and IoT applications worldwide.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries.

Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.