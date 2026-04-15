Finloop and CICC International Wealth Management Form Strategic Partnership to Build a New Ecosystem for Fund and Cash Management

HONG KONG, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop") and CICC International Wealth Management announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will engage in deep collaboration across three key areas— joint development of a fund product ecosystem, upgrading and restructuring of cash management models and capabilities, establishment of docking and synergy mechanisms with top global fund managers. Together, the two parties aim to build an AI‑driven, integrated transaction and service wealth management infrastructure.

The signing ceremony was held in Hong Kong. The agreement was signed on behalf of the parties by Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, and Mr. Diao Zhihai, Head of International Wealth Management at CICC. Mr. Jin Hualong, Executive President of Fosun International & Chairman of Fosun Wealth Holdings, and Mr. Owen Wu, Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy President of CICC Wealth Management, attended and witnessed the signing.

This cooperation will focus on the digitalization and ecosystem development of wealth management services, primarily in the following directions:

Joint Development of a Fund Product Ecosystem: Both parties will jointly explore the introduction of high-quality fund products and customer service models to enhance product coverage and customer reach efficiency.

Both parties will jointly explore the introduction of high-quality fund products and customer service models to enhance product coverage and customer reach efficiency. Cash Management Model Upgrade and Capability Reconstruction : Through the integration of technological capabilities, the partnership will optimize client fund management processes, striving to improve capital efficiency and client experience.

: Through the integration of technological capabilities, the partnership will optimize client fund management processes, striving to improve capital efficiency and client experience. Docking with Global Top-Tier Managers and Synergy Mechanism Development: The collaboration will explore strategic synergistic mechanisms with world-leading fund managers in areas such as fund quota allocation and product supply, aiming to enhance asset allocation efficiency and global service coverage capabilities.

As an AI‑driven, global one‑stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform based in Hong Kong and serving financial institution clients worldwide, Finloop provides end‑to‑end wealth management products and technology solutions across cash management, public funds, private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and other categories. Finloop's licensed subsidiary has already launched "FinCycle", Hong Kong's first instant cash management solution for retail and institutional clients. It delivers powerful features, such as enabling same-day interest accrual for subscriptions and supporting hourly redemption, so as to maximize capital efficiency and enhance overall returns. Finloop's licensed subsidiary has also launched FinRWA Platform ("FRP"), Asia's first one-stop RWA technology, issuance, and distribution platform. The platform has achieved multiple breakthroughs in the issuance and distribution of offshore public and private tokenized products, and continues to build an open, compliant, and innovative wealth management ecosystem.

CICC International Wealth Management is the international platform of CICC's wealth management services. Supported by the extensive network of China International Capital Corporation (International) Limited ("CICC International"), it provides clients with wide-ranging wealth management solutions in the global market. Its "Hong Kong SAR of China-Singapore dual-core" business model offers a global reach, providing comprehensive, one-stop, full lifecycle global investment solutions for individuals, families, and corporate clients.

Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said: "This cooperation with CICC International Wealth Management represents a deep integration of technological capability and financial expertise. Finloop will leverage its self-developed technology systems and RWA open platform to provide CICC International Wealth Management's global clients with efficient, compliant, and scalable digital‑intelligent solutions. Together we will build an innovation ecosystem of 'technology + finance' to enhance wealth management efficiency and the client experience."

Mr. Diao Zhihai, Head of International Wealth Management at CICC, said: "Digitalization is the key engine for CICC Wealth Management to enhance its inclusive financial service capabilities. In recent years, we have actively embraced cutting-edge technology, and built a user-centric, one-stop digital wealth management platform. This cooperation with Finloop is a key move in implementing this strategy within our international business and represents a deeper advancement in co-building the wealth management ecosystem. We look forward to joining hands with Finloop, empowering through technology, to provide smarter and more efficient wealth management solutions for global clients."

Looking ahead, both parties will continue to deepen their cooperation. Leveraging Finloop's leading advantages in financial technology and combining it with CICC International Wealth Management's professional strength and client base in wealth management, the two parties will jointly drive the wealth management industry towards greater intelligence, platformization, and globalization, while continuously creating measurable, sustainable financial value for global clients.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong and incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com .

About CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was established in 1995. CICC's experience in professional services includes leading several prominent transactions, reflecting CICC's close involvement in China's economic reform and development. CICC's vision is to become a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and international reach, CICC continues bringing first-class financial services through its extensive network and outstanding cross-border capability to help CICC's clients accomplish their strategic development goals.

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited