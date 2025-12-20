Finloop Launches Upgraded RWA Platform "FRP 2.0" to Build a Compliant and Innovative Financial Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web5 Ecosystem: Pioneering the New Era of Global Wealth Management" Summit, co-hosted by Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited ("Fosun Wealth Holdings") and Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop"), and supported by Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("Taikang Asset (Hong Kong)"), was successfully held in Hong Kong. At the summit, Finloop officially unveiled the upgraded version of its one-stop RWA (Real World Assets) technology, issuance and distribution platform — FinRWA Platform 2.0 ("FRP 2.0"), aimed at fostering a more open, integrated, compliant, and innovative financial ecosystem.

Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, unveils FRP 2.0.

Implementing the Web5 Strategy to Promote Integration and Compliance

The summit gathered more than 200 industry leaders from Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and digital asset sectors, engaging in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge topics such as asset tokenization, regulatory compliance, and ecosystem collaboration. Mr. Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivered a video address for the event. Mr. Duncan Chiu, Member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR (Technology and Innovation Constituency), and Ms. Georgina Chu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, attended and delivered speeches.

Mr. Cheng Kang, CEO of Fosun Wealth Holdings and Chairman of Finloop, stated in his opening remarks that in response to the HKSAR Government's "Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong" and the HKMA's "Fintech 2030" strategy (DART), Fosun Wealth Holdings and Finloop are actively driving digital transformation and sustainable development in the wealth management industry to build an open and collaborative Web5 ecosystem. As a global one-stop Web5 wealth management platform, Fosun Wealth Holdings possesses deep expertise in wealth management and digital asset services. Finloop, as a one-stop Web5 wealth-tech platform, has become the first platform in Hong Kong to support multi-currency tokenized fund distribution and has developed the technical solution for the city's first unit trust tokenized fund, achieving multiple industry breakthroughs in the RWA sector in Hong Kong and across Asia. "2026 will be a year of integration, breakthroughs, and ecosystem development. We look forward to witnessing more institutions and individuals bridging the digital divide and embracing the new paradigm of wealth management brought by Web5. Fosun Wealth Holdings and Finloop will continue to drive digital innovation by assisting traditional finance in accessing the emerging Web3 ecosystem, and partner with all sectors to propel the wealth management industry towards a more open, integrated, and compliant Web5 future."

FRP 2.0: Next-Generation Collaborative RWA Tokenization Platform

At the summit, Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, introduced the upgraded FinRWA Platform 2.0 ("FRP 2.0"), the company's one-stop RWA technology, issuance, and distribution platform. Based on compliance, collaboration, and transparency, FRP 2.0 is committed to building a next-generation collaborative RWA tokenization platform that enables various institutions to achieve compliant issuance and reshape digital asset management processes. FRP 2.0 features a globalized, highly compatible distribution network. By integrating Web2's compliance frameworks with Web3's technological efficiency, it has connected licensed virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong, traditional brokerages, and banking channels, supporting the distribution of multi-currency tokenized funds. Compared to the previous version, FRP 2.0 has achieved significant improvements in functionality, performance, and security.

The platform introduces Tokenization as a Service (TaaS), providing more transparent and compliant operational paths for the tokenization of financial assets, including public and private funds. Key highlights include:

Cross-institutional collaboration: The platform supports issuers, custodians, token agents, and other institutions in jointly participating in lifecycle management of tokenization, achieving data interconnectivity.





Granular permission system: Adhering to the principle of least privilege, administrators can select functional modules based on roles; the interface is designed with isolation features to prevent unauthorized operations.





Flexible approval processes: Approval processes can be highly customized. All operations are fully traceable, supporting post-event audits and retrospection; the system automatically performs KYT (Know Your Transaction) compliance checks during business operations and provides real-time feedback to ensure business safety.





Approval processes can be highly customized. All operations are fully traceable, supporting post-event audits and retrospection; the system automatically performs KYT (Know Your Transaction) compliance checks during business operations and provides real-time feedback to ensure business safety. Transparent asset management: Data is synchronized with the blockchain, allowing real-time viewing of token contracts, transaction hash, etc.; the platform supports historical price fluctuation analysis and dividend record, providing a reliable reference for asset valuation.

Mr. Cai Hua stated, "FRP 2.0 is dedicated to promoting ecosystem interconnectivity, breaking down data barriers between institutions, and helping build Hong Kong as a Web3.0 innovation hub, fostering a more open ecosystem for financial collaboration. We aim to leverage leading tokenization infrastructure to transform trillion-level real-world assets into on-chain digital opportunities."

In addition, Mr. Cai Hua introduced Finloop's cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI technology, covering key areas such as customer outreach, product due diligence, and investment research. For example, in the area of due diligence, Finloop's AI KYP Writer can generate financial due diligence and risk control reports with 99% accuracy in just one minute — tasks that initially took half a day — saving 80% in manpower costs and facilitating rapid product launches, driving continuous upgrades in wealth management models through technological innovation.

The summit also featured two panels, themed "Hong Kong's Web2 + Web3 Development Potential and Opportunities in 2026" and "Enabling Hong Kong's Web3.0 Development Through Compliant Web2 + Web3 Integration" respectively. Representatives from Bybit, Solana Foundation, FOMO Pay, Conflux, JunHe LLP, OSL, Taikang Asset (Hong Kong), and Matrixport joined to share insights on Web5 ecosystem innovation.

About Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited

Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Fosun Wealth Holdings") is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 wealth management platform wholly owned by Fosun International Limited (stock code: 656.HK) in Hong Kong. With its solid financial position, Fosun Wealth Holdings has obtained various licenses via its subsidiaries, including Type 1, 2, 4, 6, and 9 licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and an insurance brokerage license from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority. Amid the Web3 trend, Fosun Wealth Holdings actively explores the virtual asset business. Fosun International Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, obtained an upgrade to its SFC Type 1 license in June 2024. Fosun International Asset Management Limited, another wholly-owned subsidiary, has also obtained the upgrade of its SFC VA Type 4 and Type 9 licenses.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings that offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry.

