Finmo Appoints Josh D'Ambrosio as Chief Commercial Officer

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo today announced the appointment of Josh D'Ambrosio as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), responsible for establishing and scaling Finmo's global go-to-market engine, driving commercial growth and customer acquisition as the company expands into new markets and regulated jurisdictions.

Josh joins at a pivotal moment in Finmo's growth trajectory. With newly secured licences in Dubai, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong SAR extending its regulatory footprint to eight active jurisdictions, Finmo is entering a phase of accelerated international expansion. Josh will scale the commercial function required to match that pace, deepening strategic partnerships and driving adoption of Finmo's Treasury Operating System and Payment Infrastructure across its key markets.

Josh brings a decade of experience building and scaling commercial functions in regulated fintech, payments, and digital assets. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Banxa, where he transformed the business from a consumer-facing startup into a B2B fintech infrastructure platform operating across more than nine regulated markets and was recently acquired by OSL Group. Earlier in his career, Josh held enterprise risk and compliance advisory roles at Ernst and Young, giving him the regulatory foundation that underpins his approach to building commercial functions in complex, multi-jurisdictional environments.

"We have spent the last four years building the regulatory foundation and product infrastructure that positions Finmo to grow at scale across multiple markets simultaneously. Josh understands what it takes to build and lead revenue functions in multi-jurisdictional environments where compliance, product, and commercial strategy have to move in lockstep" said David Hanna, CEO and Co-founder at Finmo. "His appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Finmo, and I could not be more confident in the person leading it."

For Josh D'Ambrosio, Chief Commercial Officer at Finmo, the commercial opportunity is as clear as the problem it addresses: "Finmo is solving a problem that every CFO scaling across borders eventually runs into: the infrastructure they started with was never built for the complexity they are now managing. What excites me about this opportunity is that Finmo is not just building a better payment tool or a smarter dashboard. It is defining a new category of infrastructure, a Treasury Operating System that connects cash visibility, payments, and forecasting into one layer, and doing it in a way that is genuinely accessible to mid-market finance teams. My focus will be on bringing that story to the right partners and customers, and building the commercial engine to match the ambition of what the product team has already built."

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SOURCE Finmo