Fireaway Introduces UltraSense™ Environmental Sensing Platform for Clean Energy Fire Protection

UltraSense™ Joins Stat-X® to Deliver a Complete Prevent • Detect • Suppress Approach for BESS, Solar, and Wind Applications

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireaway Inc. announces UltraSense™, an environmental sensing platform designed for clean energy enclosures and electrical equipment spaces. Developed to address the prevention and detection layers of fire protection, UltraSense is deployed alongside Stat-X® condensed aerosol suppression to deliver a coordinated Prevent • Detect • Suppress approach across battery energy storage systems (BESS), solar, and wind applications.

Prevention Through Continuous Monitoring

Clean energy fire incidents are often preceded by abnormal operating conditions such as elevated temperatures, humidity shifts, moisture ingress, air quality changes, or electrical irregularities. UltraSense continuously monitors these conditions, enabling operators to identify and address risks before they escalate to faults or ignition events.

Early Detection of Emerging Risks

UltraSense enhances detection by identifying early warning indicators, including battery off-gassing, abnormal heat signatures, and electrical anomalies. The platform integrates with building management systems, SCADA platforms, or local alarms, providing actionable alerts and additional response time. Applications include BESS containers, solar inverter cabinets, wind turbine nacelles, and related electrical infrastructure.

Suppression When It Matters

Stat-X condensed aerosol suppression provides the final layer of protection. Self-contained units deliver rapid, total-flooding fire suppression within enclosed electrical spaces without pressurized cylinders or distribution piping. The electrically non-conductive agent has zero ozone depletion potential and zero global warming potential and is deployed globally across clean energy applications.

A Complete, Layered Approach

"Fire protection in clean energy environments requires more than a single solution, it demands a coordinated, layered strategy," said Jim Dickinson, EVP of Global Sales at Fireaway. "With UltraSense and Stat-X, we're delivering a fully integrated solution that addresses fire risk at every stage, from early condition monitoring to final suppression."

Fireaway develops fire protection technologies purpose-built for electrical environments and clean energy infrastructure. Together, UltraSense and Stat-X provide a structured, evidence-based approach to managing fire risk across the full lifecycle of an event.

To download the Prevent, Detect, and Suppress: A Practical Guidebook for Clean Energy Fire Protection, visit Fireaway.co.

For more information about UltraSense, visit ultrasense.net or statx.com.

SOURCE Fireaway