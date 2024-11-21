First County-Level BeiDou Electric Power Demonstration Zone Established in Tashkurgan County

KASHGAR, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19th, the completion of China's first county-level BeiDou Electric Power Demonstration Zone was marked by the successful transmission of tower inclination monitoring data from the 220 kV Yincun transmission line in Tashkurgan County.

Located in the eastern foothills of the Pamir Plateau, Tashkurgan County has an average elevation exceeding 4,000 meters. The area is characterized by its remote location, complex topography, harsh natural environment, and frequent geological disasters. Due to limited wireless network coverage and inadequate infrastructure, many marketing and distribution network data collection terminals are unable to transmit information. Additionally, drone inspections in signal-blind areas have proven insufficient, requiring manual patrol operations.

State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company addressed these challenges by establishing new BeiDou reference stations to enhance high-precision BeiDou service coverage across the county. The company has developed six major operational scenarios leveraging BeiDou's positioning and short message capabilities, specifically tailored for the highland region. These applications encompass autonomous drone inspections, transmission tower inclination monitoring, power consumption data collection, distribution network automation data backhaul, operational safety control, and emergency communications. This comprehensive solution effectively addresses the challenges in Tashkurgan's power grid operations and customer service, while advancing BeiDou applications in electric grid operations and supporting the development of next-generation power systems in southern Xinjiang.

The system now provides 24-hour online data monitoring, significantly reducing the need for on-site maintenance inspections while enhancing personnel and equipment safety. It has also improved fault response times and strengthened the resilience of transmission lines against natural disasters.

Furthermore, the Kashgar company has implemented BeiDou's short message technology to enable real-time meter data transmission from remote locations, precise drone navigation in signal-blind areas, and operational data collection from distribution network equipment, resulting in substantial labor and equipment cost savings.

In the next phase, the Kashgar company will continue advancing the BeiDou demonstration zone, emphasizing the seamless integration of BeiDou technology with power grid operations. The company aims to expand BeiDou applications across various technical domains, fostering new growth drivers through "BeiDou+" initiatives to support both digital grid transformation and sustainable corporate development.

