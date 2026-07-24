Explore Korea, One Destination at a Time with T'way Air

Enjoy exclusive flight deals from Indonesia through July 31

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air has introduced limited-time fare offers under its "Explore Korea, One Destination at a Time" campaign, inviting travelers from Indonesia to discover Korea through direct flights between Jakarta and Seoul (Incheon), and between Bali and Cheongju.

T'way Air currently operates five weekly flights between Jakarta and Seoul using the Airbus A330-300. Flights depart Jakarta at 9:50 p.m. and arrive in Seoul at 7:05 a.m. the following day, while return flights depart Seoul at 2:50 p.m. and arrive in Jakarta at 8:10 p.m.

Plan Your Korea Getaway Early with T’way Air

T'way Air also operates twice-weekly flights between Bali and Cheongju using the Boeing 737-8. Flights depart Bali at 12:15 a.m. and arrive in Cheongju at 8:35 a.m., while return flights depart Cheongju at 5:25 p.m. and arrive in Bali at 11:15 p.m.

The following offers are available through July 31 on Indonesia–Korea routes:

Up to 9% off with promo code JUL26 , applicable to both Economy and Business Class on Jakarta (CGK)–Seoul (ICN) and Bali (DPS)–Cheongju (CJJ) routes.

with promo code , applicable to both Economy and Business Class on Jakarta (CGK)–Seoul (ICN) and Bali (DPS)–Cheongju (CJJ) routes. IDR 200K Regular Coupon on bookings of IDR 3M or more, for travel between July 1 and October 24, 2026.

on bookings of or more, for travel between July 1 and October 24, 2026. IDR 300K Early Bird Coupon on bookings of IDR 4M or more, for travel between September 1 and October 24, 2026, applicable on Jakarta (CGK)–Seoul (ICN) and Bali (DPS)–Cheongju (CJJ) bookings.

Whether you're exploring Seoul's vibrant neighborhoods, discovering Korea's rich history and culinary scene, or using Cheongju as a gateway to central Korea's cultural attractions and natural landscapes, T'way Air offers an affordable and comfortable way to experience Korea.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide.

About T'way Air (Rebranding as Trinity Airways)

T'way Air Co., Ltd. is a South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) operating since 2010, serving destinations across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America. Following shareholder approval and regulatory clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, T'way Air is rebranding as Trinity Airways Co., Ltd. The new brand will enter service once all domestic and international approvals are secured, with the official launch date to be announced in due course. All existing bookings remain valid and no action is required from passengers. For more information, visit twayair.com.

Media Contact

T'WAY AIR Public Relations

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SOURCE T'way Air