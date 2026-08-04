FOMO Pay Expands Institutional Blockchain Infrastructure with Canton Network Validator Approval

FOMO Pay has received validator approval on Canton, and this will help expand its payment infrastructure with an institutional-grade blockchain network purpose-built for regulated financial markets.

The approval positions FOMO Pay to leverage Canton for B2B payments and settlements, adding to FOMO Pay's existing multi-chain, multi-rail, and multi-currency payments network.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOMO Pay, a leading Major Payment Institution and Singapore's first Digital Payment Token licensee, today announced that it has received validator approval on Canton, the privacy-enabled blockchain network built for regulated financial markets. FOMO Pay joins the network alongside a growing ecosystem of global financial institutions.

Canton allows participants to securely transact and share information with authorised counterparties while maintaining confidentiality. The network processes more than 600,000 transactions per day, reflecting growing institutional adoption across payments, settlement, and tokenised asset workflows.

Validator approval on Canton reflects the trust and credibility FOMO Pay has established as a regulated payment institution in Asia. Through its validator role, FOMO Pay will operate a dedicated node on Canton, gaining a private, institutional-grade gateway to transact with authorised counterparties. The company intends to leverage Canton for institutional B2B payment and settlement use cases, expanding its multi-chain payment network. Validator approval also marks an expansion of FOMO Pay's institutional payment infrastructure, which currently supports enterprise payment flows across traditional banking rails and major blockchain networks and serves clients across Southeast Asia, the Greater Bay Area, and the Middle East and North Africa.

"Receiving validator approval reflects how we think about building payment infrastructure, not around a single blockchain or a single payment rail, but across a growing range of networks that institutional finance will increasingly rely on," said Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of FOMO Pay. "As the leading payment orchestration network in Asia, licensed across multiple markets, FOMO Pay is building regulated payment infrastructure that connects traditional financial systems with institutional-grade blockchain networks designed for compliant financial use cases. Canton represents the next step in that strategy."

This milestone further reinforces FOMO Pay's focus on building a compliant multi-chain, multi-rail, and multi-currency payment infrastructure, and as institutional adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure accelerates, FOMO Pay will continue to expand the rails, chains, and corridors through which it moves money and value. This will enable FOMO Pay to connect its multi-rail payment infrastructure with institutional digital asset and settlement infrastructure, helping to build a network capable of serving the full spectrum of payment and settlement needs.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a payment institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Middle East. The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia's fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBiz – Facilitate businesses' everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – Corporate cash management and investment solutions for liquidity optimization and earning yield

Visit www.fomopay.com for more information. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Canton

Canton is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. With participation from leading global financial institutions and network governance independently facilitated by the Canton Foundation, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

SOURCE FOMO Pay