Forbes China Recognizes Fox ESS as a 2026 Leading Enterprise in Renewable Energy

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced it has been honored as one of the leading enterprises in 2026 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development Selection. The accolade, presented by Forbes China in partnership with Frost & Sullivan, recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding innovation, industry leadership and market impact in the renewable energy sector. Lyren Liu, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Fox ESS, accepted the award at the ceremony in Shanghai on March 18.

Fox ESS Named as a Leading Enterprise by Forbes China

Michael Guo, International Business Director at Forbes China, presented the award and commented: "Fox ESS stands out for its deep technical expertise and the practical implementation of integrated energy solutions, making it an exemplary Chinese company expanding globally."

Wang Chenhui, Senior Partner & President of Renewable Energy Sector at Frost & Sullivan China, commented: "At this critical stage of the global energy transition, Fox ESS has placed technological innovation at its core and built a comprehensive PV-storage-charging-heat product portfolio. Congratulations to Fox ESS on winning this leadership award."

Forbes China and Frost & Sullivan evaluated nominees across four dimensions: technological innovation capability, industrial layout and product portfolio, industry influence and market performance, and core competitiveness and growth potential. Fox ESS demonstrated strong achievements across all four areas.

Continuous Innovation & Integrated Solutions

Fox ESS relentlessly pushes boundaries to deliver better products. This month, its energy storage system recorded a 97% System Performance Index (SPI), ranking No.1 globally in the 10 kW category in the HTW Berlin Energy Storage Inspection. The cable-free design simplifies installation, offering exceptional convenience for installers and end users.

Building on strong R&D, Fox ESS offers fully integrated energy solutions—PV, energy storage, EV chargers and heat pumps. With a robust localization strategy, the company operates in more than 70 countries and has forged over 200 global partnerships.

Proven Success & Rapid Growth

The latest S&P Global Energy report shows Fox ESS holding multiple No.1 positions in the UK, Poland and across Europe. Always monitoring industry signals, the company turns insight into action, accelerating expansion in priority markets such as the Benelux and Australia. Solar consultancy Sunwiz recently named Fox ESS the Top Growth Leader for 2025, underscoring its momentum in Australia.

Fox ESS scales without sacrificing quality or customer care. The company retains dedicated in-market service teams in key regions—providing prompt, on-the-ground support and direct technical assistance.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes China and Frost & Sullivan," said Liu. "This award affirms our global teams' dedication and our relentless focus on technological innovation. By staying close to market signals and moving swiftly, we will continue to deliver practical, high-quality products that accelerate the adoption of clean energy worldwide."

SOURCE Fox ESS