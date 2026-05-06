Former Visa Asia Pacific Executive David Tay Joins YeahPay as Global Vice President

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YeahPay, the international payment brand under YEAHKA (9923.HK), has appointed David Tay, a former senior executive at Visa Asia Pacific, as Global Vice President, tasking him with overseeing the strategic direction and product ecosystem development of YEAHKA's overseas payment business. The appointment comes as global digital trade enters a new phase defined by ecosystem integration, with payment infrastructure undergoing a generational shift in acceleration.

David Tay, a Singaporean national, is a rising leader in the payments industry. During his career at Visa, David played a key role in driving business growth across multiple Southeast Asian markets, demonstrating early promise in commercial insight and innovation. He subsequently moved into Visa's Innovation division, where he rose to serve as Head of Innovation, leading Visa Pacific's product innovation and new business.

In that capacity, David led the commercialization of cutting-edge payment paradigms including Visa Flex Credential and Pay by Palm. He was also involved in the evaluation and governance of strategic partners across the region, accumulating deep expertise in collaborating with banks, fintechs, and large-scale enterprise merchants.

David's track record spans the full go-to-market lifecycle, from concept to pilot to scale, as well as deep capabilities in cross-institutional partnerships and ecosystem development. His appointment comes at an inflection point for YEAHKA's international expansion. According to YEAHKA's 2025 annual report, its overseas business delivered full-year Gross Payment Volume (GPV) surpassing RMB 5 billion, representing a 323.3% year-on-year surge from RMB 1.1 billion in 2024.

SOURCE Yeahka