Yeahka Limited to Report 2025 Annual Results on Thursday, March 26, 2026

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka"or the"Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment and digital commerce technology platform in Asia, today announced that, on March 26, it will report its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Luke Liu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Yao, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vincent Chan, Head of Corporate Development & Capital Markets, Mr. Derek Lai, General Manager of Finance & Board Secretary, and Mr. Arnold Yang, Senior Investor Relations Specialist, will host an earnings conference call on March 26, 2026 at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Participation Method

Please register by clicking the following registration link. Registered participants will be directed to the link with dial-in numbers and personal PIN code, or receive the information via the registered email. (For better call quality, participants from mainland China are encouraged to use this method.) Participants can also join the call by using the "Call Me" function. Choose the country code and enter their phone numbers then click "Call Me". However, this function is not currently available in mainland China. Kindly register at least one working day before the event. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the personal PIN to join the call. Highly recommend Android users registering with Chrome or Firefox browsers, Windows users registering with Chrome\Firefox\Edge browsers, iOS users registering with Chrome\Safari\WebView browsers, and macOS users registering with Chrome\Firefox\Safari\Edge browsers.

Registration Link

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb8b046c66dad430eb0ea2e10d96e37a1

A replay of the conference call will be accessible the day after the conclusion of the live call, by following link:

https://www.yeahka.com/conferencecall

About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading commerce enablement technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. We strive to expand an independent commercial digitalized ecosystem to (i) provide seamless, convenient and reliable payment services to both merchants and consumers through our one-stop payment services; (ii) enable merchants to better manage and drive business growth through our merchant solutions; and (iii) provide consumers with local lifestyle services of great value through our in-store e-commerce services.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeahka.com/

Investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yeahka Limited

Capital Markets Team

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Yeahka