Forrester Recognizes Fortinet As APAC Winner Of Its Inaugural B2B Marketing AI Impact Award

The firm is being honored for using AI to transform marketing across the APAC region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Fortinet is the Asia Pacific winner of its B2B Marketing AI Impact Award, given to organizations that apply AI successfully to improve marketing performance and deliver measurable business results. Fortinet will be recognized at Forrester's AI Forum Singapore during the marketing leaders track session, "Hello, GTM Singularity."

The company was selected for leading an AI-powered marketing transformation, which included integrating AI across audience targeting, lead qualification, content creation, campaign optimization, and performance measurement. Fortinet exemplifies how a connected approach to AI adoption can improve marketing effectiveness, strengthen alignment between marketing and sales, and help teams make faster, more informed decisions at scale.

"Fortinet's strategic and scalable approach to AI adoption improved the ROI of marketing while fostering stronger alignment across teams," said Daryl Wright, principal analyst at Forrester. "We look forward to welcoming Fortinet to AI Forum Singapore to learn more about their success story."

"We are honored to receive Forrester's inaugural B2B Marketing AI Impact Award," said Rashish Pandey, vice president of marketing and communications in APAC at Fortinet. "This recognition reflects our belief that AI delivers the greatest value when it's embedded into everyday workflows rather than treated as a standalone technology. By applying AI across audience intelligence, campaign execution, and performance optimization, we have been able to improve marketing effectiveness while strengthening collaboration between marketing and sales."

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SOURCE Forrester