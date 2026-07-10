Forthright Securities Unveils Largest Flagship Experience Hub in Hong Kong, Debuts AI Investment Terminal

HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forthright Securities Company Limited, a subsidiary of JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (9636.HK), today officially unveiled its new Brokerage Flagship Hub at Golden Centre, 188 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan — the largest* offline experience hub among Hong Kong brokerages.

Spanning approximately 19,000 sq. ft across four floors, the New Investment Experience Hub marks Forthright's expansion into an integrated online-offline service model aimed at enhancing investors' experience in Hong Kong.

The grand opening ceremony took place this morning, commencing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the ground floor, followed by opening remarks from Richard Zhengwei He, CEO of Forthright Financial and Forthright Securities. The ceremony also featured the official debut and live demonstration of the Forthright AI Investment Terminal, as well as roundtable discussions exploring opportunities in private wealth and mass-market brokerage services.

A New Benchmark for Offline Investment Experience

The investment experience hub opening also launches the Forthright AI Investment Terminal, an AI-driven, all-in-one global intelligent investment decision terminal that brings real-time market data, institutional-grade portfolio analysis and trading into a single ecosystem. It offers "AI-Driven Investing" tools, featuring AI-assisted market monitoring, portfolio diagnostics and analytical tools, for investors' reference in their own decision-making, and supports multi-asset trading across Hong Kong and U.S. equities, options, futures and funds, with virtual assets trading capabilities available in compliance with SFC requirements. The terminal reflects Forthright's wider approach of pairing intelligent technology with in-person advisory support, creating a more integrated investment experience for retail and wealth clients.

Richard Zhengwei He, CEO of Forthright Financial and Forthright Securities, said: "This New Investment Experience Hub and our AI Investment Terminal represent an important step in evolving Forthright into a next-generation brokerage for the AI era. Our core philosophy is 'AI + Advisory' — we are not only focused on providing trading access, but on reshaping how investors interact with markets through intelligent tools paired with dedicated professional support. From AI-powered stock screening to private wealth management, from everyday trading decisions to global asset allocation, we want every client who walks into Forthright to receive a complete suite of services matched to their needs. This investment makes our commitment to Hong Kong investors unmistakable. Forthright has been evolving alongside smart investors, and this flagship hub demonstrates our promise to grow with them for the long term."

Pioneering the Next-Generation Brokerage Paradigm

The Sheung Wan New Investment Experience Hub reflects Forthright's broader strategy of building a hybrid investment ecosystem that integrates digital platforms, AI-driven tools, and offline advisory services. The Company's service model is anchored on two pillars:

Dedicated Advisory: providing ongoing, personalised support ranging from execution guidance to tailored wealth planning for high-net-worth clients

AI-Driven Investing Tools: delivering real-time markets insights, AI-driven, all-in-one global intelligent investment reference tools, and quantitative decision-support through dedicated technology platforms

This counter-cyclical investment marks Forthright's strategic expansion into an integrated online-to-offline (O2O) wealth management ecosystem. Amid shifting global dynamics, the launch signals Forthright's strong financial resilience and long-term commitment to anchoring its future in Hong Kong as a global wealth hub.

*"Largest" Flagship Experience Hub store claim is based on publicly available information of single-site floor areas of licensed Hong Kong brokerages as of the date of this advertisement. Comparison scope is limited to brokerages with publicly disclosed store areas.

About Forthright Securities

Forthright Securities Company Limited ("Forthright Securities") is a licensed brokerage under JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (9636.HK), holding SFC Type 1, 2, 4, and 5 licences along with virtual asset business qualifications. Driven by "AI + Advisory," it is rooted in Hong Kong with a global investment outlook, and is committed to becoming a next-generation internet brokerage that better understands clients, delivers faster service, and provides stronger investment research in the AI era.

Forthright Securities (CE No.: BGP713) holds SFC licences for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 2 (Dealing in Futures Contracts), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 5 (Advising on Futures Contracts) regulated activities. Forthright Capital Management Limited ("Forthright Capital") (CE No.: BEL626) holds SFC licences for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. In May 2026, Forthright Securities and Forthright Capital simultaneously completed their licence condition upgrades, adding virtual asset-related business qualifications to their existing Type 1, Type 4, and Type 9 regulated activities. Forthright Wealth Management Limited holds general insurance and long-term insurance licences issued by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority (Insurance Intermediary Licence No.: FB1459).

For more information, please visit Forthright Securities' official website at www.forthright-sec.com

Risk Warning: Investment involves risks. Prices of securities and virtual assets may go up or down. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The information contained herein is for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice, offer, or solicitation, etc. Certain advanced services are only available to professional investors as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The AI Investment Terminal is a market reference tool and does not guarantee profitability. All AI-generated analyses are for reference only. No AI analysis, strategy signal, stock diagnostic, or market alert provided by the Terminal constitutes investment advice. Historical strategy performance does not guarantee future returns. All final investment decisions are solely the responsibility of the investor.

SOURCE Forthright Securities